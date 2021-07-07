checkAd

Former Trade Desk & American Express Executive, Crystal Eastman, Joins Zeta As Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced Crystal Eastman as the latest in a series of moves to strengthen company’s executive team for its next phase of growth, joining as Zeta’s first ever Chief Marketing Officer.

Former Trade Desk & American Express Executive, Crystal Eastman, Joins Zeta As Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Eastman joins Zeta from The Trade Desk where she was Head of Global Marketing and responsible for global go-to-market activities, including product marketing; sponsorships and events; and global campaign activation. Ms. Eastman has held numerous senior marketing positions throughout her career, including leadership stints at iconic brands American Express and BlackRock.

“I’m thrilled to have Crystal join our executive team. Crystal has an impressive, proven track record in growing data-driven and digital businesses, with deep expertise in all aspects of marketing. Under her leadership we will continue to deepen our understanding of our customers’ evolving needs, continuously innovate our product offerings and how we deliver them, and scale our growth ambitions by introducing Zeta to the next generation of marketers,” said Zeta’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, David A. Steinberg. “Crystal joins an expanding, diverse executive team that brings the collective experience and leadership abilities needed to accelerate our growth agenda.”

Ms. Eastman will be responsible for global marketing strategy and execution, including brand activation; performance marketing; corporate communications; public relations; events and sponsorships; client engagement; and Zeta’s employer brand. She will be based in Zeta’s NYC headquarters.

“It is an honor to join this talented and accomplished executive team at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Ms. Eastman. “Zeta’s unrivaled marketing platform is fit for purpose in this moment of modern marketing. I look forward to helping marketers across the globe unleash their full potential by taking advantage of Zeta’s advanced identity solution, leading edge audience insights, and uniquely integrated omni-channel activation opportunities.”

Ms. Eastman was also named a “Woman to Watch” by Brand Innovators in 2019, serves on the Board of the RuddUR Dance Company, and volunteers as a mentor for The AllStars Project’s Development School for Youth.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

