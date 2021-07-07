Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Leasing and Acquisition Activity for Second Quarter 2021

Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, “The strong rent growth and increasing demand for space we own from ‘the first mile to the last mile’ in our markets continues to provide a solid foundation for our leasing activity. Our acquisitions pipeline remains robust with $85 million of attractive one-off acquisitions completed or under contract year to date that enable us to leverage the scale we have created in our primary and secondary market clusters.”

Leasing Activity

Leases commencing during the second quarter of 2021 totaled an aggregate of 1,605,000 square feet, of which 1,525,000 square feet is associated with leases with terms of at least six months. These leases included 937,000 square feet of renewal leases and 587,000 square feet of new leases. Leases commencing during the first half of 2021 totaled an aggregate of 2,874,000 square feet, of which 2,691,000 square feet is associated with leases with terms of at least six months. These leases included 1,842,000 square feet of renewal leases and 849,000 square feet of new leases. The Company will experience a 9.2% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s total portfolio was 96.2% occupied and the Company has to date collected over 99.4% of its contractual rents for the second quarter, which is consistent with its historical collection trends.

As of June 30, 2021, leases for space totaling 4,718,000 square feet are projected to be subject to renewal in 2021. Of this space, 2,476,000 square feet has already been renewed and 1,400,000 square feet has been leased to new tenants, resulting in 82% of the expirations being addressed. Additionally, 211,000 square feet of previously vacant square feet has been leased to new tenants. These leases, all executed prior to the end of the second quarter of 2021, will commence at different periods during 2021 and have a rental rate increase of 8.7% over prior leases on a cash basis. The largest transaction executed during the second quarter was a 10-year lease with StandardAero for 236,000 square feet at 11540 Mosteller Road in Cincinnati, Ohio.