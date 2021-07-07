checkAd

Former Magenta Therapeutics and Foundation Medicine CFO Jason Ryan to Join Sema4 Board of Directors

Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced the appointment of renowned executive Jason Ryan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ryan will begin serving on Sema4’s Board of Directors upon his official appointment after Sema4 closes its previously announced business combination with CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company.

Mr. Ryan most recently served as Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Magenta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MGTA), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases and blood cancers. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer of Foundation Medicine, a molecular information company, helping lead the business through early development, its initial public offering, subsequent growth into a global commercial organization, and ultimately its acquisition by Roche Holdings (Nasdaq: RHHBY). Previously, Mr. Ryan led the finance and strategic planning functions of several other high growth life science companies.

“Jason brings to Sema4 outstanding leadership experience in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors, and an impressive background in finance and scaling businesses,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “We expect that Jason will be an invaluable addition to Sema4 as we transition to becoming a publicly traded company, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to leverage his expertise in support of our mission to advance healthcare through data-driven insights.”

In addition to Sema4, Mr. Ryan currently serves on the board of directors of Singular Genomics (Nasdaq: OMIC) and previously served on the board of directors of ArcherDX, Inc. (acquired by Invitae (NYSE: NVTA)). He began his career at Deloitte & Touche where he earned a CPA, and received a B.A. in Economics from Bates College and an M.B.A. from Babson College.

“Sema4 has built a unique data ecosystem and platform to drive precision medicine into the standard of care,” said Mr. Ryan. “I’m thrilled to join Sema4’s Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to working with the team to help us further improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease.”

Mr. Ryan will be one of four new members of Sema4’s Board of Directors after the company completes its business combination with CM Life Sciences. Mr. Ryan joins the previously announced additions of Nat Turner, co-founder of Flatiron Health (a Roche company), Emily Leproust, Chief Executive Officer of Twist Biosciences (Nasdaq: TWST), and Eli Casdin, Chief Investment Officer of Casdin Capital.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

