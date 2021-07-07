Gossamer Bio Announces GB004 Clinical Trial Data Presentations at 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation

Details for presentations related to GB004, an oral, gut-target HIF-1α stabilizer, are as follows:

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data related to GB004 at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), to be held virtually from July 2-3 and 8-10. On July 8, William Sandborn, M.D., will present a digital oral presentation, which will include target engagement and pharmacodynamic biomarker data from the completed GB004 Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Digital Oral Presentation Title: Target Engagement and Pharmacodynamic Biomarker Analysis following Treatment with the Oral Gut-Targeted HIF-1α Stabilizer GB004 in a Phase 1b Trial in Active Ulcerative Colitis

Presenting Author: William Sandborn, M.D.

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Session Title: DOP Session 1 - Molecular Profiling

Presentation Code: DOP05

Presentation Time: 8:10 – 8:15 a.m. PDT / 11:10 – 11:15 a.m. EDT / 5:10 – 5:15 p.m. CEST

ePoster Title: GB004 Drives Protective Effects on Immune Cells and Epithelial Cells Using Human Ex Vivo Monolayer and Co-Culture Systems

Poster Code: P059

The presentation and poster can be accessed on the ECCO website. The presentation and poster will also be made available in the “Posters and Publications” section of the Gossamer Bio website at gossamerbio.com, after the conclusion of the Virtual Congress.

