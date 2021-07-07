checkAd

Gossamer Bio Announces GB004 Clinical Trial Data Presentations at 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data related to GB004 at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), to be held virtually from July 2-3 and 8-10. On July 8, William Sandborn, M.D., will present a digital oral presentation, which will include target engagement and pharmacodynamic biomarker data from the completed GB004 Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Details for presentations related to GB004, an oral, gut-target HIF-1α stabilizer, are as follows:

Digital Oral Presentation Title: Target Engagement and Pharmacodynamic Biomarker Analysis following Treatment with the Oral Gut-Targeted HIF-1α Stabilizer GB004 in a Phase 1b Trial in Active Ulcerative Colitis
Presenting Author: William Sandborn, M.D.
Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021
Session Title: DOP Session 1 - Molecular Profiling
Presentation Code: DOP05
Presentation Time: 8:10 – 8:15 a.m. PDT / 11:10 – 11:15 a.m. EDT / 5:10 – 5:15 p.m. CEST

ePoster Title: GB004 Drives Protective Effects on Immune Cells and Epithelial Cells Using Human Ex Vivo Monolayer and Co-Culture Systems
Poster Code: P059

The presentation and poster can be accessed on the ECCO website. The presentation and poster will also be made available in the “Posters and Publications” section of the Gossamer Bio website at gossamerbio.com, after the conclusion of the Virtual Congress.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

