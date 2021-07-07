Chris Looney Joins Bragg Gaming as Chief Commercial Officer

Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) ( "Bragg" or the "Company" ) is pleased to welcome industry executive Chris Looney as Chief Commercial Officer.

Bragg Gaming Appoints Chris Looney to Role of Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Looney brings a wealth of gaming industry experience, having previously held progressively senior roles at Microgaming, and prior to joining Bragg held the position of Commercial Director at Red Tiger Gaming, where he was instrumental in driving the company’s growth and success.

In his role, Mr. Looney will work closely with Bragg CEO, Richard Carter, to develop and execute on Bragg’s strategic vision for expansion in new regulated markets, including the growing U.S. market. Bragg believes the addition of Mr. Looney will help advance Bragg’s position in the North American B2B iGaming space.

The addition builds on Bragg’s momentum, with Bragg recently entering into a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. iGaming technology and content supplier, Spin Games, and having completed its acquisition of Nevada-based slot studio Wild Streak Gaming. Bragg expects the acquisitions to broaden Bragg’s proprietary content and technology offerings to service markets in the U.S., Europe and globally.

Bragg also owns ORYX Gaming, an established European iGaming turnkey solution provider, offering proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content, player account management (PAM), player engagement and data platforms, as well as managed marketing and operational services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to our management team,” said Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “He has an impressive track record of driving growth and success, and his extensive industry knowledge will be crucial as we continue to expand globally into key markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Italy, Canada and anticipated new market openings such as the Netherlands.”

“Bragg presented an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” said Mr Looney. “The company’s global presence and proprietary product and content portfolio in the B2B iGaming space provides a solid foundation for further expansion into new markets. In North America in particular, jurisdictions continue to evolve, regulate and open up. Bragg is well positioned to succeed these markets and I’m excited to be part of the game plan.”