HempFusion Closes Acquisition of Sagely Naturals

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sagely Enterprises Inc. (“Sagely Naturals”), a leader in premium CBD products with mass distribution in more than 14,000 retailers nationwide.

Acquisition Highlights:

  • 2020 net revenue of over $4.19 million; and when combined with the closing of the Company’s previously announced proposed acquisition of APCNA Holdings LLC (“Apothecanna”), will more than triple HempFusion’s 2020 revenue with significant expansion planned for 2021 and beyond
  • Immediate distribution to up to 14,000 additional stores, materially increasing HempFusion’s distribution footprint
  • Opportunity to introduce ingestible CBD products in up to 14,000+ stores in Sagely Naturals’ retail distribution footprint
  • Complementary but not directly competing product offerings provide significant cross-platform opportunities through each of the companies’ respective distribution channels
  • Product efficiencies across the topicals line while delivering a near-term opportunity for further expansion into ingestible products supported by HempFusion’s proprietary formulations
  • HempFusion’s substantial investment into regulatory compliance will help solidify Sagely Naturals’ leadership position in the CBD industry
  • Sagely Naturals has been included on HempFusion’s Novel Foods Application Dossier with the United Kingdom’s Regulatory Food Safety Agency for future European expansion
  • Sagely Naturals’ C-Suite brings operational excellence including best-in-class marketing, proven innovation, and advantaged customer/channel relationships to HempFusion’s family of brands

“We are incredibly excited to complete the acquisition of Sagely Naturals which provides HempFusion with a significant increase in revenue and immediate distribution to up to an additional 14,000 retail points nationally,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion. “Integration has been well underway over the past several weeks and we look forward to driving shareholder value through continued growth in 2021 and 2022 both domestically and internationally with our expanding family of brands,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

