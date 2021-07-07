ISS Revises Recommendation in Favor of All Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced that the leading independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), has revised its initial recommendation and now recommends that all GeoPark shareholders vote “FOR” all eight of GeoPark’s highly qualified Director nominees at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for July 15, 2021.

In its original report, ISS recommended that shareholders vote FOR seven of eight of GeoPark’s Director nominees. The change in ISS’ recommendation follows Mr. Pedro Aylwin Chiorrini’s resignation from the Board’s Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, which accelerated the Board’s transition to maintain fully independent Board committees, consistent with GeoPark’s ongoing Board refreshment and corporate governance enhancements. Following Mr. Aylwin’s resignation, the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee now consist solely of independent Directors.