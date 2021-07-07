checkAd

ISS Revises Recommendation in Favor of All Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced that the leading independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), has revised its initial recommendation and now recommends that all GeoPark shareholders vote “FOR” all eight of GeoPark’s highly qualified Director nominees at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for July 15, 2021.

In its original report, ISS recommended that shareholders vote FOR seven of eight of GeoPark’s Director nominees. The change in ISS’ recommendation follows Mr. Pedro Aylwin Chiorrini’s resignation from the Board’s Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, which accelerated the Board’s transition to maintain fully independent Board committees, consistent with GeoPark’s ongoing Board refreshment and corporate governance enhancements. Following Mr. Aylwin’s resignation, the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee now consist solely of independent Directors.

In making its recommendation, ISS notes1:

  • “The dissident has not made a compelling case for change.”
  • “The board has also been refreshed significantly over the past year and appears to be making a good-faith effort to improve corporate governance – together, these factors suggest the board is not beholden to the CEO as argued by the dissident.”
  • “GPRK is executing on a strategy that appears to be accepted by the market, has demonstrated flexibility and proactivity in the process, and appears to have made a good-faith effort to improve board composition and corporate governance.”
  • “The board is not only more independent, but three of the eight directors have been added within the past year, and a quarter of the board is now female (including the chair).”
  • “While GPRK has operations in several counties, it is clear that the focus remains on Colombia. GPRK recently acquired additional acreage in the core geography, appointed two Colombian directors in the past year, and has exited two other markets. These actions not only support the core operation but demonstrate a willingness to explore and execute on strategic alternatives.”
  • “[T]here does not appear to be an evident reason for shareholders to doubt GPRK's leadership or strategy at this juncture, and the dissident has not made a compelling case otherwise.”

“We are gratified that ISS recognizes the Board’s commitment to evolving in line with corporate governance best practices and has revised its recommendation to support the re-election of all eight of GeoPark’s highly qualified Director nominees. We regularly review the mix of skills and experience of our Directors to ensure our Board is evolving in line with the increasing scale and demands of the business, and we are committed to continuous Director refreshment and further governance enhancements. We encourage GeoPark shareholders to follow ISS’ recommendation and vote “FOR” all of GeoPark’s nominees on the WHITE proxy card,” said Sylvia Escovar, Independent Chair of GeoPark’s Board of Directors.

Seite 1 von 2
GeoPark USD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISS Revises Recommendation in Favor of All Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
02.07.21
02.07.21
GeoPark Reports Production and Operations Update in Colombia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21
01.07.21
24.06.21
23.06.21
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.06.21
GeoPark Comments on Letter From Former Chair
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21
15.06.21