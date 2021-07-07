checkAd

Elys Game Technology to Acquire U.S. Bookmaking

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO|ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Bookmakers Company US LLC, a Nevada limited liability company doing business as U.S. Bookmaking (“USB”).

Founded in 2016, USB is a provider of sports wagering services such as design and consulting, turn-key sports wagering solutions, and risk management. USB’s management team includes legendary sports book operator Victor Salerno, President, with over 40 years of experience in the Nevada sports book business managing risk for over 100 properties and who was inducted into the American Gaming Association's Gaming Hall of Fame in 2015 and SBC's Hall of Fame in 2020; Bob Kocienski, CEO, with over 40 years of experience in the gaming industry including oversight on the sports books at several high profile casinos; Robert Walker, Director of Bookmaking, with over 30 years of experience in managing sports books at several casinos including the Stardust, Mirage, and the MGM; and John Salerno, Director of Operations and Compliance with over 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry under the tutelage of his father, Victor Salerno.

After the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, USB began providing its services to the Santa Ana Star Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico and expanded its New Mexico presence with service provider agreements at Isleta Resort & Casino and Santa Claran Hotel & Casino. USB then expanded to Colorado at the Sky Ute property followed by agreements with the Odawa Tribe in Michigan and the 4 Bears Tribe in North Dakota. In 2021, USB entered into a service agreement in Washington D.C. with an expected opening for sports wagering in the latter part of 2021. USB also entered into its first B2C agreement by leasing a skin for interactive business in Iowa.

The deal structure provides that, subject to final closing deliveries, which is expected by July 15, 2021 or as soon as practicable thereafter (the “Closing Date”), Elys will acquire 100% of USB and USB will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Elys (the “Proposed Transaction”). Pursuant to the terms of the membership interest purchase agreement, Elys will pay $12 million on the Closing Date of which 50% will be payable in cash and 50% in shares of common stock of Elys at a price equal to the volume weighted average price of Elys stock for the 90 trading days preceding the Closing Date, subject to shareholders approval if the number of shares exceed 4,401,020. In addition, members of USB will have an opportunity to receive up to an additional $38 million plus a potential premium of 10% (or $3.8 million) (the “Earnout”) based upon achievement of certain EBITDA milestones during the next 4 years, payable 50% in cash and 50% in stock at a price equal to the volume weighted average price of Elys common stock for the 90 trading days prior to January 1 of each year during the Earnout period, subject to obtaining shareholder approval described above and a cap on the number of shares to be issued not exceeding 5,065,000. Any excess not approved by shareholders or exceeding the cap shall be paid in cash. The annual Earnout payments are based on the achievement of certain adjusted cumulative EBITDA milestones that range from $(213,850) for 2021 to $19,441,483 for 2025.

