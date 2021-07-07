Calibre Advances 100%-Owned Eastern Borosi Project Ahead Of Schedule

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre" or the "Company")(TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) is pleased to provide drill results, and an update on the progress at its 100% owned Eastern Borosi Project (“EBP”) located in northeastern Nicaragua. Calibre is advancing the high-grade open pit, and underground resource zones at EBP to provide mill feed to the Libertad mill which currently has 50% surplus capacity.

Guapinol Open Pit

9.07 g/t Au and 19.9 g/t Ag over 6.5 metres ETW (“Estimated True Width”) from 216.0 metres (GP-21-082);

25.90 g/t Au and 15.3 g/t Ag over 1.9 metres ETW from 163.0 metres (GP-21-083);

22.70 g/t Au and 25.5 g/t Ag over 1.8 metres ETW from 160.7 metres (GP-21-087).

Vancouver Open Pit

6.42 g/t Au and 14.1 g/t Ag over 7.1 metres ETW from 32.4 metres (GP-21-071);

4.46 g/t Au and 39.7 g/t Ag over 4.8 metres ETW from 79.9 metres (GP-21-072).

Riscos De Oro Underground

26.49 g/t Au and 99.4 g/t Ag over 2.2 metres ETW from 313.3 metres (RDO -21-052);

7.76 g/t Au and 186.0 g/t Ag over 2.9 metres ETW from 284.0 metres (RDO-21-056);

3.18 g/t Au and 262.2 g/t Ag over 8.2 metres ETW from 204.0 metres (RDO -21-057).

Project Progress

Completed 75% of the infill, metallurgical, geotechnical, and hydrological drilling;

Additional Guapinol drill results are pending from infill holes completed in the vicinity of previously drilled holes in the core of the high-grade shoot that assayed: 14.39 g/t Au and 14.51 g/t Ag over 6.03 metres (GP-14-002), 25.66 g/t Au and 35.19 g/t Ag over 4.81 metres (GP-14-003) and 26.48 g/t Au and 24.19 g/t Ag over 2.76 metres (GP-14-030) (see news releases dated September 2, 2014 and January 21, 2015 );

and ); Acquired most of the required surface rights;

Advanced social, technical, environmental work including; Guapinol/Vancouver open pit design, site layout and infrastructure plans; Riscos de Oro underground mine design specialists engaged.



Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "EBP represents an exciting opportunity to provide additional high-grade mill feed to our Libertad mill as part of our Hub and Spoke operating strategy. Our initial focus has been on progressing the Guapinol, Vancouver and Riscos De Oro deposits, which contain inferred resources of 515,000 ounces of gold and 4.37 million ounces of silver, averaging 8.15 g/t Au and 69 g/t Ag1 (see news release dated April 20, 2021 ). Considering we only commenced work in February 2021, I am pleased with the team's progress, particularly as we have now acquired most of the required surface rights to facilitate open pit and underground mining at EBP. Given the excellent progress in the last 5 months, I expect permit applications to commence, and updated mineral resource estimates for Guapinol/Vancouver and Riscos De Oro to be completed during Q1, 2022.