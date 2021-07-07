Arbutus Receives Authorization to Proceed with an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for AB-729, its Proprietary Subcutaneously-Delivered RNAi Agent

WARMINSTER, Pa., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection (CHB), as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced it has received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AB-729 in a Phase 2a clinical trial. The Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of AB-729 in combination with ongoing nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) therapy and short courses of Peg-IFNα-2a in subjects with CHB.

Phase 2a trial to investigate the safety and anti-viral activity of AB-729 in combination with ongoing nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) therapy and short courses of Peg-IFNα-2a in subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB)

William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arbutus, stated, “The acceptance of our IND application is an important step forward for AB-729 and supports our objective to establish its value as a cornerstone therapy for patients with CHB. We look forward to the initiation of this proof-of-concept Phase 2a clinical trial in this quarter.”

Gaston Picchio, PhD, Chief Development Officer at Arbutus, stated, “We are gratified that our IND submission for AB-729, in combination with Peg-IFN, in subjects with chronic hepatitis B viral infection has been deemed safe to proceed. This Phase 2a trial will allow us to investigate if short courses of Peg-IFN, following a pronounced HBsAg suppression and potential immune reactivation by AB-729, could contribute to achieving a functional cure in HBeAg negative chronic hepatitis B subjects.”

About the Phase 2a Clinical Trial

This is a randomized, open label, multicenter Phase 2a trial investigating the safety and antiviral activity of AB-729 in combination with ongoing NA therapy and short courses of Peg-IFNα-2a in subjects with CHB. Pending protocol finalization, the trial is expected to enroll 40 stably NA-suppressed, HBeAg negative, non-cirrhotic CHB subjects. After a 24-week dosing period of AB-729 (60 mg SC every 8 weeks (Q8W)), subjects will be randomized into one of 4 groups: