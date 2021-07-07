Ceridian Launches Dayforce Wallet in Canada to Reinvent Payday

One-third of employed Canadians across income levels – including those earning over $100K – run out of money between pay periods

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced the availability of Dayforce Wallet, an industry-first, on-demand pay solution, in Canada. This new solution disrupts the concept of the traditional payday as it gives employees easy, on-demand access to their pay for everyday expenses or emergency funds – all without direct fees for either employer or employee.



The launch comes on the heels of a new national study, conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of Ceridian*, that underscores the importance of empowering employees to receive early access to their earned wages. More than one-in-three employed Canadians (34 percent) revealed they run out of money between pay periods, with 42 percent agreeing employees should have the option to receive the wages they’ve earned at the end of each workday/shift. The desire to receive wages on-demand is highest amongst those aged 18-34 at 56 percent.