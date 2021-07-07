Ceridian Launches Dayforce Wallet in Canada to Reinvent Payday
One-third of employed Canadians across income levels – including those earning over $100K – run out of money between pay periods
TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced the availability of
Dayforce Wallet, an industry-first, on-demand pay solution, in Canada. This new solution disrupts the concept of the traditional payday as it gives employees easy, on-demand access to their
pay for everyday expenses or emergency funds – all without direct fees for either employer or employee.
The launch comes on the heels of a new national study, conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of Ceridian*, that underscores the importance of empowering employees to receive early access to their earned wages. More than one-in-three employed Canadians (34 percent) revealed they run out of money between pay periods, with 42 percent agreeing employees should have the option to receive the wages they’ve earned at the end of each workday/shift. The desire to receive wages on-demand is highest amongst those aged 18-34 at 56 percent.
“For far too long, we’ve been paying employees in arrears, using outdated payroll technology that hasn’t evolved with the modern workforce. This long-standing precedent places employees on their back foot financially, and in today’s climate, leads many Canadians to rely on high-interest lending options between pay periods,” said Seth Ross, GM, Wallet and Consumer Services at Ceridian. “With Dayforce Wallet, employers are transforming payroll for the better by offering a new employee pay experience that supports financial wellness and pays their people at the pace of real life. We are turning employee payroll into a strategic advantage for our clients.”
In today’s competitive labour market, Dayforce Wallet provides meaningful value to talent acquisition and engagement efforts. A recent review of customers who use Dayforce Wallet shows they’ve experienced 42 percent lower voluntary turnover among those employees using the solution1. The same study shows Dayforce Wallet customers experienced a five percent higher close rate on open positions and a nine percent faster time to close for open roles.
These results echo the sentiment found amongst employed Canadians in the Maru/Blue study where 43 percent of respondents said they would be either extremely or somewhat likely to consider an employer that provides access to earned wages on-demand over an employer that does not.
