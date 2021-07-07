checkAd

Ceridian Launches Dayforce Wallet in Canada to Reinvent Payday

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

One-third of employed Canadians across income levels – including those earning over $100K – run out of money between pay periods

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced the availability of Dayforce Wallet, an industry-first, on-demand pay solution, in Canada. This new solution disrupts the concept of the traditional payday as it gives employees easy, on-demand access to their pay for everyday expenses or emergency funds – all without direct fees for either employer or employee.

The launch comes on the heels of a new national study, conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of Ceridian*, that underscores the importance of empowering employees to receive early access to their earned wages. More than one-in-three employed Canadians (34 percent) revealed they run out of money between pay periods, with 42 percent agreeing employees should have the option to receive the wages they’ve earned at the end of each workday/shift. The desire to receive wages on-demand is highest amongst those aged 18-34 at 56 percent.

“For far too long, we’ve been paying employees in arrears, using outdated payroll technology that hasn’t evolved with the modern workforce. This long-standing precedent places employees on their back foot financially, and in today’s climate, leads many Canadians to rely on high-interest lending options between pay periods,” said Seth Ross, GM, Wallet and Consumer Services at Ceridian. “With Dayforce Wallet, employers are transforming payroll for the better by offering a new employee pay experience that supports financial wellness and pays their people at the pace of real life. We are turning employee payroll into a strategic advantage for our clients.”

In today’s competitive labour market, Dayforce Wallet provides meaningful value to talent acquisition and engagement efforts. A recent review of customers who use Dayforce Wallet shows they’ve experienced 42 percent lower voluntary turnover among those employees using the solution1. The same study shows Dayforce Wallet customers experienced a five percent higher close rate on open positions and a nine percent faster time to close for open roles.

These results echo the sentiment found amongst employed Canadians in the Maru/Blue study where 43 percent of respondents said they would be either extremely or somewhat likely to consider an employer that provides access to earned wages on-demand over an employer that does not.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceridian Launches Dayforce Wallet in Canada to Reinvent Payday One-third of employed Canadians across income levels – including those earning over $100K – run out of money between pay periodsTORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus