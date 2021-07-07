checkAd

Enthusiast Gaming and Torstar to Launch GenZ-Focused Online News Channel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

AFK will combine Enthusiast Gaming’s GenZ expertise and audience with the leading content capabilities of Torstar

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced it has entered into a joint venture with Torstar Corporation (“Torstar”) to create an original online news platform and community named AFK (“AFK”).

“We’re thrilled to partner with Torstar on the launch of a channel that will combine our expertise in building engaged online communities with Torstar’s commitment to quality content,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.

AFK is a new brand that brings insight and community to issues that matter to gamers in a tone and format that feels familiar to them, such as short-form video content and message boards on digital-first platforms,” added Jordan Bitove, co-proprietor of Torstar.  

In anticipation of its debut on YouTube, AFK will launch a crowd-sourced contest titled “Find a Host”. The contest will invite entrants to submit video auditions around one of four relevant topics: the environment, social issues, economic issues, and cultural trends.

AFK judges will pick six finalists for a series of challenges throughout the summer. The winner will be announced in a live event in September 2021 and offered a full-time hosting position at AFK, with the official launch of the publication expected in the fall of 2021.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

About Torstar

Torstar is a holding company with investments, primarily in news and media.  Businesses in the group include the Toronto Star and numerous other city and community news organizations. Other investments include VerticalScope, Canadian Press, iPolitics, Blue Ant Media, Sing Tao, LeaseBusters and Metroland Parcel Delivery services.

