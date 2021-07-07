checkAd

Exela Technologies Reports Significant Boost to Cash and Cash Equivalents to over $205 Million and Remains on Path to Deleverage

  • $85 million raised under the $150 million at-the-market equity program launched on June 30, 2021
  • Proceeds will primarily be used to reduce debt and lower associated annual interest expense by approximately $25 million and fund growth opportunities, in line with previously announced strategic initiatives
  • $205 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand as of June 30, 2021, not including additional borrowing availability under various credit facilities

IRVING, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, today announced that its recently announced $150 million at-the-market equity program has significantly improved its liquidity position by raising $85 million of proceeds. The Company plans to use certain proceeds from the equity program to strategically reduce its debt and associated interest expense obligations as well as explore ways to invest in its growth, in line with the previously announced strategic initiative. As an initial step, Exela intends to target an annual debt service reduction of $25 million.

Shrikant Sortur, Exela’s Chief Financial Officer, noted, “We are very encouraged by this overwhelming support from our retail investors and our shareholders at large, along with stabilizing business performance. The higher liquidity will help us better leverage our tech enabled business services model by enabling us to fund our growth. Furthermore, the targeted $25 million permanent reduction in annual debt service creates significant value to equity holders as the Company executes its strategic deleveraging.”

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had over $205 million of cash and cash equivalents. The Company also had $75 million of additional borrowing capacity under various credit facilities, which are available subject to terms and conditions. As a result of the increased liquidity, the Company does not anticipate accessing this additional available borrowing capacity in the near term, including the $53 million available under its $145 million A/R securitization.

Exela will provide more details regarding additional steps under the strategic initiative on its upcoming second quarter 2021 Financial Results Call.

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

