Nubeva Validates TLS Decryption Support for Windows 11

“Microsoft Windows Services are critical to infrastructure and are broadly deployed around the world. As such, the ability to inspect these environments is vital,” said Steve Perkins, CMO of Nubeva. “Today, we announced an expansion to our previous Windows Server 2022 announcement and confirmed that our breakthrough SKI technology will work with Windows 11 as well.”

Nubeva SKI (Session Key Intercept) is being adopted as the industry's answer for modern TLS decryption, allowing inspection systems to see into more traffic, with unparalleled price-performance and simplicity. This includes the latest version of the network security protocol, TLS 1.3.

“With the default use of TLS 1.3 for security in the upcoming Windows release, Nubeva fills a growing hole in the visibility market,” continued Perkins. “This validation provides further confidence to our customers and prospects that we are the industry's solution for TLS decryption now and into the future as the landscape continues to evolve.”

General availability of Nubeva’s SKI technology will be available with Microsoft’s commercial release of Windows 11. For preview information, contact us at www.nubeva.com/contact-us .

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

