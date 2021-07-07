checkAd

Atlas Technical Consultants Acquires O’Neill Service Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Enhances Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Environmental Service Offerings in the Pacific Northwest

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of O’Neill Service Group (“OSG”), a premier construction quality assurance and environmental services firm. With more than 90 employees, OSG delivers technical solutions to transportation, infrastructure, and commercial projects.

OSG was formed in 2008 as an environmental and geological services provider in the Pacific Northwest and has since expanded its product offerings to adapt to the increasing demand for support on large scale infrastructure and transit projects. The acquisition of OSG deepens Atlas’ presence in the Pacific Northwest and provides an opportunity to cross sell broader services to clients and increase market share. OSG’s addition to Atlas will also help in deleveraging Atlas’ balance sheet.

L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer said, “OSG’s outstanding reputation is backed by their longstanding client relationships and a proven track record of providing exceptional environmental and construction quality assurance services in support of major infrastructure projects in the Pacific Northwest. This transaction positions us to capitalize on the projected growth in infrastructure spend by cross-selling and expanding our service offerings. Dennis O’Neill is a tremendous leader of people, who has built a cultural match with Atlas’ values, and we could not be more pleased to welcome him and the dedicated OSG team members to the Atlas family. In addition, this transaction is deleveraging to our balance sheet due to the mix of cash and stock used as consideration and advances our objective of reducing our net leverage ratio by a full turn or more per year in 2021 and in coming years.”

OSG’s founder, Dennis O’Neill, will continue to lead the OSG team in coordination with Atlas’ senior leadership.

“This transaction represents the next chapter of OSG’s successful growth journey, and I am excited to bring our team’s capabilities to Atlas,” added Mr. O’Neill. “We take pride in our collaborative approach, technical expertise, responsiveness and commitment to client service, and are thrilled to be joining a company that shares those same values. We believe Atlas will give us a platform to drive additional value to our clients and employees for years to come.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Technical Consultants Acquires O’Neill Service Group Enhances Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Environmental Service Offerings in the Pacific NorthwestAUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus