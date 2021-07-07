checkAd

Skylight Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Kit Brekhus as Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kit Brekhus, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Brekhus will be taking the position over from Dr. Georges Feghali who served as CMO from February 2021. Dr. Feghali will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company.

As a board-certified family physician, Dr. Brekhus brings a wealth of experience to Skylight Health and a passion for improving patient care. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Dr. Brekhus has worked as both a clinician and owner-operator of a free-standing family practice and full-service urgent care center. He served as the Medical Director of Outreach services for a large healthcare system and helped lead the growth and development of the Colorado Community Health Alliance as their inaugural Chief Medical Officer.

More recently, prior to joining Skylight Health, Dr. Brekhus served several years as founding board member, physician director, and chief medical executive for one of the largest clinically integrated networks in the Rocky Mountain region dedicated to advancing value-based care. In that role he was responsible for overseeing a network of more than 5,000 providers serving as one of four executives managing more than 250,000 lives in various value-based agreements.

“Dr. Brekhus’ knowledge and experience as a clinical leader, in building large provider networks and value-based care programs will support Skylight’s vision of a patient centered model for healthcare,” said Dr. Feghali. “As my role was to initially help develop many of the foundational pieces of clinical leadership within the Company, I am happy to see this work continue now with Dr. Brekhus, and I look forward to remaining actively engaged as an advisor with the Company.”

“I’m excited to join the Skylight team. I want to thank Dr. Feghali for the foundation he has built and the executive team at Skylight for their leadership. They’ve created something very special at Skylight Health,” said Dr. Brekhus. “My entire career has been focused on advancing primary care, building large, clinically integrated networks of providers, and working directly with payors and plan sponsors in creating value-based programs; programs that truly make a difference in people’s lives. I’m looking forward to getting out to our offices soon; to meeting our providers, getting to know our team members, and continuing the work, already underway, of creating value for the people we serve.”

