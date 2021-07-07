checkAd

Evergold Announces Drill Start at Golden Lion Property, Northern B.C.

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, FRA:A2PTHZ) is pleased to report that drilling is now underway on the Golden Lion property, located in north-central BC’s Toodoggone region. Greater than 2,000 metres of core drilling is planned, focused on the GL1 Main Zone, where drilling in 2020 confirmed the presence of a broad, long, near-surface gold-silver zone, and a subsequent induced polarization (“IP”) survey identified a strengthening chargeability and resistivity response below last year’s drilling.   Concurrent with the ongoing drilling, IP and soil and rock sampling coverage over the GL1 Main target is being expanded. To the east, mapping and sampling of several targets on the GL2 and GL3 target areas is also underway.

Highlights from the 2020 drilling program at the GL1 Main Zone included:

  • 88.62 metres at 0.71 g/t Au from 4.88 to 93.50 metres in hole GL-20-009
    • Including 16.50 metres of 1.59 g/t Au from 45.00 to 61.50 metres
  • 61.70 metres of 0.76 g/t Au from 6.80 to 68.50 metres in hole GL-20-006
    • Including 17.50 metres of 1.51 g/t Au from 42.50 to 60.00 metres
  • Widths reported are drilled core lengths

“We’re happy to be back drilling on the GL1 Main Zone,” said Kevin Keough, President & CEO, “and further exploring other promising targets nearby. The Golden Lion property and the GL1 Main Zone in particular has considerable potential, which we plan to further demonstrate with the results of the current work.”

Assay results will be reported when received, compiled and interpreted.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in B.C., namely the establishment of GT Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTT) in 2016 and the discovery in 2017 of both the Saddle South and Saddle North copper-gold deposits, now holding more than 20 million ounces of gold equivalent in all categories, and recently acquired by Newmont Corporation. Evergold combines four 100%-owned properties in prime B.C. geological real estate from well-known geologist C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with the recently optioned Rockland property in Nevada, seasoned management, and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the Snoball property, located in the heart of BC’s famed Golden Triangle, where drilling in 2020 achieved the discovery of a new high-grade, gold-silver system at the highest elevations on Pyramid Peak; the Golden Lion property, located at the north end of B.C.’s Toodoggone region, where drilling in 2020 confirmed the presence of a large-scale epithermal-style gold-silver zone at the GL1 Main prospect; and the past-producing high-grade Rockland gold-silver property in Nevada. All three of these properties host zones of precious metals that the Company believes offer considerable near-term upside.  

