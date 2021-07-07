checkAd

Ketamine One Announces Adam Deffett as Interim CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

The Company Has Launched a Search Process Subsequent to Former CEO and Director Robert Meister Stepping Down From His Roles

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Adam Deffett as the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective July 7, 2021. Mr. Deffett will continue to perform his duties as VP Capital Markets while holding the title of Interim CEO. Ketamine One’s former CEO, Robert Meister, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board to facilitate the Company’s pursuit of its new strategy subsequent to its previously announced name change. Ketamine One has launched on a search process to identify appropriate candidates and ultimately hire a permanent CEO to lead the Company, which it expects to complete in the coming months.

“I would like to thank Robert for stewarding the transition of the Company from an investment issuer under the name of Myconic Capital Corp. to a company dedicated to mental healthcare and the rebrand to Ketamine One,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to lead Ketamine One during this exciting time as we execute on our vision of becoming a leader in mental health and wellness across North America. We are fortunate to have a leadership team with great depth, decades of operating experience and detailed knowledge of our businesses. Our team is working hard to establish Ketamine One as the preeminent mental health platform for patients, by aggregating existing medical clinics and establishing new locations, while supporting KGK Science as a leading clinical research organization and implementing leading technologies throughout the organization wherever possible,” added Mr. Deffett.

Adam Deffett is a senior capital markets professional with over 15 years of experience in the Canadian equity markets. Mr. Deffett began his career at RBC Capital Markets and has held senior positions in both sales and trading at various Canadian banks and independent dealers. He has extensive experience in capital raising, shareholder communication and capital markets strategy. Mr. Deffett graduated with a Bachelors of Commerce from the University of Calgary and is a CFA Charterholder.

