Aravive to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

HOUSTON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DBAT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, and Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aravive, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on July 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Aravive will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference.



This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of https://aravive.com/. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.