Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “Though still early days at the FMN, 2021 exploration drilling has successfully outlined a 200m corridor of higher-grade zones of gold and silver mineralization starting from hole SN21-158 (3.46m of 9.46 g/t Au and 151.82 g/t Ag) to hole SN21-167 (4.18m of 5.26 g/t Au and 9.27 g/t Ag). Our technical team is getting a better handle on targeting the elevation range of best mineralization, which bodes well for future significant drill intercepts at FMN.” Thomas goes on to add, “The recent South Zone results (76.33m of 2.93 g/t Au and 11.30 g/t Ag) help validate the high-grade nature of this project as we continue to drill outside of this main structure looking for additional zones of gold and silver mineralization. A 3rd drill rig is on site testing these targets now.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN ) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Westhaven Hits High-Grade Gold at Multiple Zones at Shovelnose Drills 76.33 Metres of 2.93 g/t Gold at South Zone and 4.18 Metres of 5.26 g/t Gold at FMN Zone

