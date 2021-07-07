Westhaven Hits High-Grade Gold at Multiple Zones at Shovelnose Drills 76.33 Metres of 2.93 g/t Gold at South Zone and 4.18 Metres of 5.26 g/t Gold at FMN Zone
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the
prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.
Recent Highlights:
-
SNR21-05 (South Zone: Vein Zone 2, 181.00-257.33m)
76.33 metres (m) of 2.93 g/t gold (Au) and 11.30 g/t silver (Ag),
including 42.00m of 4.28 g/t Au and 16.86 g/t Ag,
including 2.00m of 26.60 g/t Au and 98.37 g/t Ag,
including 4.00m of 12.29 g/t Au and 36.90 g/t Ag.
-
SNR21-07 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 51.00-92.25m)
41.25m of 4.47 g/t Au and 17.69 g/t Ag,
including 1.83m of 54.33 g/t Au and 230.44 g/t Ag,
including 0.83m of 65.70 g/t Au and 237.00 g/t Ag.
-
SNR21-06 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 42.78-87.00m)
4.77m of 8.53 g/t Au and 14.14 g/t Ag,
and 3.00m of 5.78 g/t Au and 15.51 g/t Ag,
including 1.00m of 14.10 g/t Au and 37.60 g/t Ag.
-
SNR21-08 (South Zone: Vein Zone 2, 122.00-148.50m)
26.60m of 2.48 g/t Au and 14.25 g/t Ag,
including 3.23m of 17.15 g/t Au and 21.97 g/t Ag,
including 1.23m of 33.40 g/t Au and 182.00 g/t Ag.
-
SN21-167 (FMN: Vein Zone 1, 81.95-104.00m)
22.05m of 2.20 g/t Au and 5.88 g/t Ag,
including 4.18m of 5.26g/t Au and 9.27 g/t Ag.
Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “Though still early days at the FMN, 2021 exploration drilling has successfully outlined a 200m corridor of higher-grade zones of gold and silver mineralization starting from hole SN21-158 (3.46m of 9.46 g/t Au and 151.82 g/t Ag) to hole SN21-167 (4.18m of 5.26 g/t Au and 9.27 g/t Ag). Our technical team is getting a better handle on targeting the elevation range of best mineralization, which bodes well for future significant drill intercepts at FMN.” Thomas goes on to add, “The recent South Zone results (76.33m of 2.93 g/t Au and 11.30 g/t Ag) help validate the high-grade nature of this project as we continue to drill outside of this main structure looking for additional zones of gold and silver mineralization. A 3rd drill rig is on site testing these targets now.”
