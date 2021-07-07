checkAd

Microbix Announces Quality Products Distribution Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Appointment of Thomas Scientific as U.S. Distributor

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the appointment of Thomas Scientific LLC as distributor of Microbix’s quality assessment products (QAPs) for the United States.

Under an agreement between the parties, Thomas Scientific has been appointed as the second distributor of Microbix’s QAPs in the United States. Thomas Scientific will thereby provide customer service, sales and marketing, distribution, and related logistical support for Microbix’s QAPs. Thomas Scientific is one of the largest pure-play scientific distributors in the United States, delivering relevant diagnostic products to healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinical laboratories to improve the lives of patients. Thomas Scientific provides advanced logistics, including strategically-situated warehousing facilities throughout the territory to enable cost-effective and rapid provisioning. Thomas Scientific has a strong track-record with its large customer-base, employing over 175 general sales professionals and five specialists in molecular diagnostics with a specific focus on infectious diseases. Thomas Scientific will thereby bring highly-professional service to U.S.-based infectious disease diagnostics customers for QAPs.

Microbix’s QAPs line now consists of over 70 products to help support the accuracy of various diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. This line includes QAPs to support the accuracy of molecular (e.g., RT-PCR) diagnostic tests for variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19 disease) – including the so-called UK, South African and Brazilian variants and, in late-stage development, QAPs to support tests for the “Delta-Plus” variant. It is important to patient care for public health authorities to know whether test accuracy is impacted by these variant strains and the extent of their prevalence in the population.

Thomas Scientific is well-regarded in the industry and is now investing to broaden its portfolio of molecular diagnostics products. The addition of Microbix QAPs is a strategic addition to its product line, facilitating a more complete offering for its customers. Further information about Thomas Scientific is available at https://www.thomassci.com.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales and Business Development of Microbix stated, “We’re aiming for the U.S. market to achieve 10x the QAPs revenue we do in Canada, and now with 175 active sales professionals generating leads and five molecular specialists helping close them, our targets should be achieved.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microbix Announces Quality Products Distribution Agreement Appointment of Thomas Scientific as U.S. DistributorMISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the appointment of Thomas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus