Microbix Announces Quality Products Distribution Agreement

Appointment of Thomas Scientific as U.S. Distributor

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the appointment of Thomas Scientific LLC as distributor of Microbix’s quality assessment products (QAPs) for the United States.



Under an agreement between the parties, Thomas Scientific has been appointed as the second distributor of Microbix’s QAPs in the United States. Thomas Scientific will thereby provide customer service, sales and marketing, distribution, and related logistical support for Microbix’s QAPs. Thomas Scientific is one of the largest pure-play scientific distributors in the United States, delivering relevant diagnostic products to healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinical laboratories to improve the lives of patients. Thomas Scientific provides advanced logistics, including strategically-situated warehousing facilities throughout the territory to enable cost-effective and rapid provisioning. Thomas Scientific has a strong track-record with its large customer-base, employing over 175 general sales professionals and five specialists in molecular diagnostics with a specific focus on infectious diseases. Thomas Scientific will thereby bring highly-professional service to U.S.-based infectious disease diagnostics customers for QAPs.

Microbix’s QAPs line now consists of over 70 products to help support the accuracy of various diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. This line includes QAPs to support the accuracy of molecular (e.g., RT-PCR) diagnostic tests for variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19 disease) – including the so-called UK, South African and Brazilian variants and, in late-stage development, QAPs to support tests for the “Delta-Plus” variant. It is important to patient care for public health authorities to know whether test accuracy is impacted by these variant strains and the extent of their prevalence in the population.

Thomas Scientific is well-regarded in the industry and is now investing to broaden its portfolio of molecular diagnostics products. The addition of Microbix QAPs is a strategic addition to its product line, facilitating a more complete offering for its customers. Further information about Thomas Scientific is available at https://www.thomassci.com.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales and Business Development of Microbix stated, “We’re aiming for the U.S. market to achieve 10x the QAPs revenue we do in Canada, and now with 175 active sales professionals generating leads and five molecular specialists helping close them, our targets should be achieved.”