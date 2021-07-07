Builders FirstSource Divests Eastern U.S. Gypsum Distribution Operations

Builders FirstSource entered into the gypsum business through the acquisition of Probuild on July 31, 2015. The Company’s Eastern Gypsum Operations consist of 21 facilities located throughout the Northeast and Southeast U.S. which generated sales of approximately $160 million in 2020. This divestiture is aligned with Builders FirstSource’s long-term strategy and focus on pursuing strategic growth initiatives in its core value-added business. L&W will provide the employees and customers of the Eastern Gypsum Operations with a reliable partner in the space that can provide both employment opportunities and high-quality service.

DALLAS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its standalone Eastern U.S. Gypsum Distribution Operations (“Eastern Gypsum Operations”) to L&W Supply (“L&W”). L&W will acquire all the assets of the Eastern Gypsum Operations, assume the real estate leases for those operations and hire substantially all of the employees at its locations. ABC Supply acquired Chicago-based L&W Supply in 2016.

The sales price of the transaction was not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Rothschild & Co is serving as financial advisor to Builders FirstSource, and Alston & Bird LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 550 locations and service customers in 48 of the top 50 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.