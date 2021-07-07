checkAd

Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and Tampa; Purchases Additional 10,000 Lenovo Tablets

  • Ongoing tablet roll-out in rideshares featuring proprietary AI enterprise SaaS platform technology for digital advertising
  • Alfi digital screens successfully deployed in Miami-based rideshares
  • Orlando and Tampa simultaneous rollout commences July 18
  • Almost 30,000 rideshare drivers nationwide have registered
  • Alfi purchases 10,000 additional digital screens

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced it will commence installations of Alfi tablets in vehicles operated by Uber and Lyft drivers operating in the Orlando and Tampa areas.

This continued roll-out to new locations beyond the Miami area expands upon the successful partnership Alfi has begun to develop with independently contracted Uber and Lyft drivers, providing them with an additional revenue stream while enhancing the passenger experience. In anticipation of its planned roll-out to a total of 10 major cities, Alfi has placed an order for an additional 10,000 Lenovo digital tablets.

Alfi creates relevant and interactive digital out-of-home ("DOOH") advertising experiences, delivering the content to the end-user ethically and respectfully, while offering DOOH advertisers a never-before-seen precision in DOOH targeting.

"Our expansion into the Orlando and Tampa markets is the next step towards reaching new drivers, riders and advertisers, and we fully expect to match the success we saw in the Miami roll-out," said Ron Spears, CRO of Alfi. "Our SaaS platform for digital advertising creates a real and differentiated value proposition enabling advertisers to realize better performance with more targeted content, while rideshare operators gain a potentially significant revenue stream, and passengers' experiences are vastly improved when they receive in-ride content that is relevant to them, while respecting their privacy. With 10,000 additional screens on order, our team is actively preparing for roll-outs into nine other cities in 2021."

