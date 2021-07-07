i3 Energy PLC Announces PrimaryBid Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E), the AIM quoted independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce, a conditional offer for subscription via PrimaryBid (the 'PrimaryBid Offer') of PrimaryBid Shares of 0.01p each in the Company ('PrimaryBid Shares'). The Company is also conducting a placing of additional new ordinary shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (the 'Placing') as announced earlier today.

The PrimaryBid Offer and the Placing are conditional on the PrimaryBid Shares to be issued pursuant to the PrimaryBid Offer and the Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing being admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Admission is expected to be take place at 8.00 a.m. on 27 July 2021. The PrimaryBid Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed.

The Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer are conditional upon, amongst other things, the approval by the Company's shareholders of certain resolutions to be proposed at a general meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on or around 26 July 2021.

The Company will use the funds raised for the acquisition of certain petroleum and infrastructure assets within i3's Central Alberta core area for a total consideration of CA$65 million (US$53.7 million). This acquisition is expected to deliver extensive operational synergies, predictable low-decline production, a large reserve base with multi-year development inventory and strong free cash flow.