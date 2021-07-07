checkAd

Emerging Markets Report Action Items

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:07  |  40   |   |   

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many will fairly argue that the small and microcap sector of the markets is the Wild West anew, a mercurial, fast-changing landscape where huge hits and misses happen over and over again.

They aren’t wrong.

Of course the meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corporation remind us that wild rides aren’t just the province of the smaller exchanges.

Crazy can happen anywhere, even on the noble New York Stock Exchange.

But what we find is present more often than not among the better micro and small cap stories is a good idea and a plan of action. Since talk is cheap among the aforementioned what we need to see is actual action. Good ideas are frankly everywhere.

Enter Pennexx Foods Inc. (Other OTC: PNNX), a technology company within the Software / Internet and Fintech industries. Pennexx’s products capitalize on the multibillion dollar social media market by enabling merchants to use social media to acquire, retain and grow their customer base using the Company’s proprietary Your Social Offers (YSO) program. YSO users scan a QR code or click a post online, register and share that reward with their friends so the marketing impact can be viral and exponential.

That should grab your attention.

Right now, Pennexx is also developing prepaid debit cards which link to its YSO program so rewards can be automatically added. YSO will also leverage artificial intelligence to optimize and create targeted marketing campaigns. Additionally, Pennexx is creating a unique pre-paid debit card.

We love the idea of reduced and aggressive customer acquisition. We know that space is hot.

But it’s just a great idea in a deck or on a white board without action and execution.

If you’ve read this far you had to know it was leading to some recent action items for Pennexx.

We appreciate your patience. :)

We’ve cherry picked some stuff from Pennexx that we think could be a big, big deal.

Hear us out:

Pennexx Has Added 740 Million LinkedIn Users to the Reach of Its Your Social Offers Platform

Our take: LinkedIn is simply a fantastic place to market. It’s a far more professional and well-healed community versus other Big Social and if being able to market to social media users is a gun, LinkedIn is a machine gun comparatively. The 740 million LinkedIn users speaks for itself.

Pennexx Has Entered Into a Joint Marketing Agreement With One of the Fastest Growing Business Solutions Companies in the $74 Billion Worldwide Payment Processing Market, Hybrid Business Solutions

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report Action Items An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Many will fairly argue that the small and microcap sector of the markets is the Wild West anew, a mercurial, fast-changing landscape where huge hits and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Elanders makes new acquisition and continues to grow in online print
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus