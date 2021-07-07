checkAd

Emerging Markets Report Catching Up with KWESST

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been a little while since we covered KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) which develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries.

And while we’ve not covered them for a few months in the pages of the Emerging Markets Report, they certainly have had enough going on to bring you an update.

Let’s do that now with a few select highlights.

KWESST Releases Video and Photos Of TASCS IFM For 81 mm Mortar in U.S. Military Exercises

There’s a reason we chose this one first. Take a look at this video. In it, you’ll see the Company’s TASCS IFM system fitted on the 81 mm mortar and firing at a range of 2,600 metres. With TASCS IFM, the mortar team is able to acquire targets in 15 seconds compared to the traditional 15 minutes, and engage targets with unprecedented accuracy.

KWESST Announces U.S. Patent Award for Phantom(TM), Qualifies for Government Programs

In April, the Company announced the award of U.S. patent 10,969,467 B1 for Programmable Multi-Waveform RF Generator for Use as Battlefield Decoy. This patent is one of the core technologies of the Company's PhantomTM electronic decoy, as described in the press releases of October 5th and December 30th, 2020.

In conjunction with the patent award, the Company confirmed that the PhantomTM system has just been selected in defense and innovation programs for evaluation, including a U.S. Special Operations Command program, and has been prequalified for government funding.

KWESST Appoints Middle East Representative for UAE

In late May KWESST announced the appointment of Bin Hilal Enterprises, LLC ("BHE") as its representative in the key Middle East market of the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). KWESST also featured its products at the signature IDEX defense show in Abu Dhabi in February 2021 and received many expressions of interest from end-users and prospective industry partners in the UAE and throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC").

And last but least and most recently…

KWESST to Hold First Live Demo of Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today announced that it will hold the first ever live demonstration of its Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system. The demonstration will be held in the Whistler, British Columbia area in the afternoon of July 9th, 2021. In attendance for KWESST will be the Company's Executive Chairman David Luxton and the C.E.O. Jeff MacLeod.

