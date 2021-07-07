Compass Gold Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (“Compass” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 15,000,000 common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million (the “Offering”).

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to further advance the Company’s ongoing exploration efforts at its Sikasso Property in southern Mali (see Compass news releases dated March 1st, March 16th May 18th and July 6, 2021), as well as for general corporate purposes.

Larry Phillips, Compass President and CEO, said, “We are excited to follow up on our discovery of not one but two promising large, shallow gold targets along the Tarabala Trend. Both targets, Massala West and Tarabala, have returned compelling grades and widths that merit deeper drilling. Our team in Mali has made preparations for a new, aggressive exploration program running through the rainy season, including a planned 10,000m of air-core, reverse circulation and diamond core drilling aimed to confirm whether the mineralization at these targets has sufficient size and grade continuity to warrant resource definition drilling.”

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Further, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation, the Company may pay a finder’s fee to certain registered dealers in connection with the Offering comprised of: (i) a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds received from the sale of common shares sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by the finder, and (ii) warrants exercisable for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering to acquire that number of common shares of the Company, at a purchase price of $0.20 per share, equal to 6% of the number of common shares sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by the finder.