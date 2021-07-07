New digital product studio, HOUSE, launches to help organisations get 'digital in the middle'

After the rush to digitise offerings and processes during the Covid-19 pandemic, organisations are starting to re-think their place in the world and how they create value in the 'next normal.' In the UK, online shopping soared to become 30% of retail sales in April, up from 22% in March, and nearly all organisations, whether traditional companies or start-ups, are re-orienting their business model to be more digital as a direct result of the impact Covid-19 has had on changing consumer behaviours.

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOUSE, a new London-based digital product studio, launches this week. Part of Codehouse Group, the studio has a mission to help intrapreneurs and teams across all parts of an organisation position 'digital in the middle' of their value offering to customers and colleagues.

Speaking on the launch of HOUSE, managing director Claus Rasmussen said, "Amongst the tragedies of the pandemic, a positive thread is that we have seen organisations questioning the status quo of how they deliver value to their customers, end-users and wider community. Digital products are being created by organisations of all shapes and sizes. But the organisations that succeed are not just doing digital, they are being digital in the way they operate. We're launching HOUSE to help those organisations get there."

Best-in-class digital, according to McKinsey, can deliver brands as much as 20% extra revenue and 30% lower costs. HOUSE will be pushing organisations to ask themselves the Big Questions that will foster change within their organisation to become digital-in-the-middle companies – questions such as: how can we enable our customers and colleagues to achieve their goals - supporting them in person and virtually as one seamless experience in real-time and "asynchronously?"; how can we use the data we have and AI techniques to empower our customers and colleagues, not extract from them?; and how might we sell digital products that augment the customer experience and diversify our revenue streams?

To find out more about HOUSE, visit house.digital

About HOUSE

HOUSE helps organisations take their challenges, concepts or musings and turns the best of those into digital products, which create value for their customers and business. With expertise in product strategy, and user-centred digital product design, we're your home for growing ideas. Visit: house.digital

Press contact: James Mayhew, Commercial Director, +44 (0) 20 3457 7633