Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 July 2021 £46.80m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 July 2021 £46.80m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,679,341
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 06 July 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.56p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 90.52p
   
Ordinary share price  77.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.97%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 06/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.




