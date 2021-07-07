checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC Has Commenced Operations at State-of-the-Art Ohio Processing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC, (“FBS – OH”), a licensed medical marijuana processor to which Jushi provides operational and consulting services, has received authorization to commence operations at the Company’s newly constructed 8,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art processing facility (the “Facility”) located in Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, Jushi and FBS – OH have applied for a change of ownership to state regulators for FBS – OH to become a subsidiary of the Company.

The Company expects FBS – OH to begin processing raw materials to produce carefully crafted, high-quality, and state approved products to supply the Ohio medical market. The Company projects that at scale the Facility will be capable of processing upwards of 10,000 lbs. of biomass annually using clean CO2 extraction.

In April, Jushi announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire OhiGrow, LLC (one of 34 licensed cultivators in Ohio) (“OhiGrow”). Together, OhiGrow and the Facility will cultivate high-quality cannabis and utilize their supply of biomass to create manufactured medical marijuana products, including Jushi’s suite of permissible branded products, to be sold at licensed medical marijuana dispensaries throughout Ohio. Subject to regulatory approvals, the initial phase of Jushi’s branded products will include The Lab’s cartridges and disposables, Tasteology’s gummies and chewable tablets, as well as Nira + Medicinals’ topical balm. Additionally, FBS – OH operates a state-of-the-art kitchen and lab within the Facility with the goal to produce all medical cannabis products and forms permissible in the state.

“By combining the capabilities of the new state-of-the-art processing facility with our recently announced cultivation facility acquisition, Jushi will be building scale and moving one step closer to being vertically integrated in the rapidly growing Ohio medical cannabis market,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “This processing facility was thoughtfully designed to produce consistent, high-quality products, enabling the introduction of our award-winning brands and the next generation of cannabis products. We are thrilled to continue our investment into Ohio to support the medical patients and look forward to serving this important market.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC Has Commenced Operations at State-of-the-Art Ohio Processing Facility BOCA RATON, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC, (“FBS – OH”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Elanders makes new acquisition and continues to grow in online print
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus