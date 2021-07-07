NextSource Materials Receives First Royalty Payment from Vision Blue Resources

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed US$8.0 million of a total US$11.0 million in non-dilutive royalty financing by Vision Blue Resources …

The royalty payment is part of the total US$29.5 million strategic investment by Vision Blue Resources announced on February 8, 2021. Vision Blue is a newly created battery commodity/resource-focused private investment company founded by Sir Mick Davis. The Company received US$8.0M in payment for the royalty, less a $1.5M fee, for a net payment of $6.5 million. Pursuant to the financing package terms, the remaining US$3.0 million in royalty financing will be advanced by Vision Blue upon the Company spending 80 percent of mine capital cost expenditures.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed US$8.0 million of a total US$11.0 million in non-dilutive royalty financing by Vision Blue Resources ("Vision Blue") in respect to the sales of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate from the Molo Graphite Project.

The Vision Blue financing package is sufficient to fully fund construction of Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine, the technical study for the Phase 2 Molo expansion to a targeted minimum of 150,000 tonnes per annum, the technical study for the construction of a battery anode facility, and a new metallurgical study to advance the Company's Green Giant Vanadium Project.

Procurement of the processing plant equipment commenced on May 11, 2021 and construction of Phase 1 of the Molo mine is currently in progress. Site works are expected to begin in Q3/Q4 2021, with plant equipment installation beginning in Q1 2022, followed by plant commissioning in Q2 2022.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a fully integrated, global supplier of critical battery and technology materials needed to power the sustainable energy revolution. The Company's Molo graphite project is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

Please see "Molo Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Molo Graphite Project located near the village of Fotadrevo in the Province of Toliara, Madagascar Prepared by Erudite Strategies (Pty) Ltd" dated May 31, 2019 for certain other details and assumptions relating to the parameters of the project, mineral resource and reserve estimates and data verification procedures. Mr. Craig Scherba, P.Geo., President and CEO of NextSource, is the qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this press release.