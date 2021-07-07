checkAd

Gedeon Richter's first participation in the World Congress of Biological Psychiatry

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 15th World Congress of Biological Psychiatry, which was held virtually between the 28-30th June 2021, Gedeon Richter Plc presented new analyses of cariprazine studies in form of two scientific posters and a free communication presentation. Gedeon Richter organised and sponsored a satellite symposium where knowledgeable psychiatrists discussed the unmet medical needs and cariprazine's efficacy in the treatment of bipolar disorder. Furthermore, Gedeon Richter collaborated with Recordati on the organisation of another satellite symposium that focused on the broad-spectrum treatment of schizophrenia and cariprazine's potential in fulfilling the wide-ranging needs of patients. This was the first time that the Hungarian company attended the event.

Schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder that is comprised of positive, negative, and affective symptoms, as well as cognitive impairment. The illness affects about 1% of the population globally; and an estimated 5 million people struggle with this disorder in the EU.

On the first day of the virtual conference, within the framework of a satellite symposium titled "Cariprazine as a broad-spectrum treatment", three well-known European psychiatrists – Christoph U. Correll from Germany, Koen Demyttenaere from Belgium and Johan Sahlsten Schölin from Sweden – discussed the concept of broad-spectrum treatment and the potential advantages of cariprazine in different clinical scenarios and symptoms domains. The first lecture set the stage and explained the broad-spectrum concept of schizophrenia and what the different symptom domains that are need to be targeted to improve outcomes. The second lecture explored cariprazine's role in addressing broad-spectrum needs, while the third and final lecture presented case reports to translate the theory and clinical trials data into real-life settings.

On the second day of the congress, the second satellite symposium with the title "Unmet medical needs in bipolar disorder" was held. Eduard Vieta from Spain, Roger S. McIntyre and Lakshmi N. Yatham, each from Canada, discussed the unmet clinical needs in bipolar disorder and how cariprazine can help address these medical challenges. The first lecture gave an overview of the current treatment strategies and unmet medical needs in bipolar disorder. The second lecture mainly focused on the accurate and timely diagnosis of bipolar depression, while the final lecture presented cariprazine's role in the treatment of bipolar disorder mania and bipolar depression.

