Wabtec Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced it will report 2021 second quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on July 29, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, visit Wabtec’s website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. An audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 10156180).

