Tradeweb Reports Volume of $23.1 Trillion in June and $62.0 Trillion in Second Quarter

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for June 2021 of $23.1 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.05tn, an increase of 34.7 percent (%) year over year (YoY). For the second quarter of 2021, total trading volume was $62.0tn and ADV was $976.9 billion (bn), an increase of 25.5% YoY, with preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.70 (see pg.7 of the pdf for the detailed breakdown of each underlying asset class).

In U.S. Credit, Tradeweb’s share of both fully electronic High Grade and High Yield TRACE reached a record for the firm of 13.1% and 5.4%, respectively, during the month of June. Activity in U.S. High Grade and European credit was driven by record activity in portfolio trading, while U.S. High Yield volumes were boosted by record activity in Tradeweb AllTrade. In U.S. Treasuries, ADV was a record as client activity of sessions-based trading reached a monthly record and usage of streams liquidity during June reached its second-highest level; this record was exclusive of the recently closed purchase of the Nasdaq Fixed Income business. Emerging Markets interest rate swaps activity also reached a platform record.