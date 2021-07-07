checkAd

Tradeweb Reports Volume of $23.1 Trillion in June and $62.0 Trillion in Second Quarter

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for June 2021 of $23.1 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.05tn, an increase of 34.7 percent (%) year over year (YoY). For the second quarter of 2021, total trading volume was $62.0tn and ADV was $976.9 billion (bn), an increase of 25.5% YoY, with preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.70 (see pg.7 of the pdf for the detailed breakdown of each underlying asset class).

In U.S. Credit, Tradeweb’s share of both fully electronic High Grade and High Yield TRACE reached a record for the firm of 13.1% and 5.4%, respectively, during the month of June. Activity in U.S. High Grade and European credit was driven by record activity in portfolio trading, while U.S. High Yield volumes were boosted by record activity in Tradeweb AllTrade. In U.S. Treasuries, ADV was a record as client activity of sessions-based trading reached a monthly record and usage of streams liquidity during June reached its second-highest level; this record was exclusive of the recently closed purchase of the Nasdaq Fixed Income business. Emerging Markets interest rate swaps activity also reached a platform record.

For the second quarter of 2021, Tradeweb's share of fully electronic TRACE volume was 12.1% for U.S. High Grade, up from 5.8% in the second quarter of 2020, and 4.8% for U.S. High Yield, up from 1.5% over the same period last year. ADVs in both U.S. High Yield and Repurchase Agreements at Tradeweb were also records for the quarter.

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “We see client usage of new and legacy Tradeweb protocols and services continuing to evolve. Our diverse approach was on full display in June, as new records were set in key products across credit, rates and equities. We also saw continued momentum in U.S. credit, capturing record market share and effectively occupying a larger slice of what’s been a growing pie.”

June Highlights

RATES

  • U.S. government bond ADV was up 24.6% YoY to $119.4bn1, and European government bond ADV was up 14.1% YoY to $32.1bn.
    • Client uptake of innovative protocols continued apace, with growing adoption of streams and sessions-based trading. Steady global government bond issuance remained supportive of trading generally despite waning market volatility.
  • Mortgage ADV was up 4.1% YoY to $175.3bn.
    • Client activity in specified pools on the institutional platform continued to grow. Fed open market purchases remained supportive of the overall market.
  • Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 38.9% YoY to $205.6bn, and total rates derivatives ADV was up 50.6% YoY to $308.1bn.
    • Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year volumes were driven by a combination of factors including continued engagement from international clients, faster growth in the request-for-market (RFM) protocol, and record emerging markets trading.

CREDIT

