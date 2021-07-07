checkAd

Ayr Wellness Announces Launch of Seven Hills Flower in Pennsylvania

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Ayr introduces second line of branded premium flower in Pennsylvania

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr,” “Ayr Wellness,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated multi-state operator (“MSO”), today announced the launch of its Seven Hills flower in Pennsylvania. The launch of Seven Hills follows the introduction of Revel branded flower in May. Seven Hills is first offering from our hybrid-greenhouse facility located in Pottsville, PA.

Sales of Seven Hills flower begin today and will launch exclusively in the Ayr Wellness dispensaries in Plymouth Meeting, New Castle, and Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. Wholesale to other dispensary operators in the Commonwealth will begin later this month.

Seven Hills is a Pennsylvania-born flower brand with the highest quality strains cultivated in the Company’s hybrid greenhouse facility in Pottsville. The initial launch includes a wide range of a dozen strains, including Wedding Crasher, Sapphire Vapor, Space Monkey, Mimosa, Mendo Breath, Larry OG, Lemon Kush Headband, Humble Pie, Chem 4, Cheese, Cornbread and Bodhi Tree.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “Our mission is to be the highest quality cultivator at scale in every market that we enter, and Pennsylvania is no exception. We are excited to add Seven Hills to our premium offerings in the Commonwealth, where quality flower is in high demand. I am particularly thrilled to be here with the team today on 7/7 to celebrate the launch of Seven Hills, a product that truly represents the people and community of Pottsville, PA. Our Pottsville facility was built on a retired coal field that provided many jobs for the community, and we’re proud to use this space to bring more jobs back to Schuylkill County.”

In May, Ayr introduced Revel flower, grown at its indoor facility in Warrendale. Wholesale of Revel products began at the end of June and sold out within the week, hitting over $1.5 million of revenue, an indication of the strong demand for quality flower in the Pennsylvania wholesale market.

Pennsylvania has a robust and growing medical marijuana market with over 500,000 patients, 119 licensed dispensaries and 25 licensed cultivators. Annual statewide sales are expected to surpass $1 billion by 2024, with flower comprising ~45% of the total market, according to BDSA. Upon completion of its cultivation expansion plans, Ayr will become one of the largest cultivators in the commonwealth with close to 200,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and production capacity, positioning it well to serve both its retail customers as well as the wholesale market with high-quality marijuana products.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ayr Wellness Announces Launch of Seven Hills Flower in Pennsylvania Ayr introduces second line of branded premium flower in PennsylvaniaTORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr,” “Ayr Wellness,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus