checkAd

Class 1 Nickel Provides Update on Phase 1 Drill Program at Dundonald South Deposit, Alexo-Dundonald Property Timmins (Ontario)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Massive sulphides intersected in early drilling and core samples submitted for assay

  • Dundonald South Resource Extension: Phase 1 drilling to expand the current Mineral Resources has intersected massive sulfides east of the known nickel sulphide mineralization
  • Dundonald South Exploration Targets: Phase 1 drill testing borehole electromagnetic (“BHEM”) conductors to the north and east of the known mineralization has also encountered massive sulphide mineralization
  • Phase 2: Phase 2 drill program will follow-up on the Phase 1 results intersections and continue with resource expansion

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the Phase 1 drilling program at Dundonald South Deposit, on the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Property, 45 km northeast of the City of Timmins, Ontario (Canada). The objective of the program is to drill test targets in the vicinity of the known Dundonald South mineralized zones. The Phase 1 program was designed from three-dimensional modelling and interpretation of extensive historical drilling and BHEM survey databases. The Company is delighted to report that the Phase 1 drilling intersected massive sulphide mineralization at Dundonald South (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of Phase 1 drill holes at Dundonald South. Red circles indicate the holes drilled to date that intersected massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides. The coloured lines represent the individual mineralized zones (A-H) that make-up the Dundonald South Deposit.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fbd3da9-91f4-4005 ...

Phase 1 Drilling

The Phase 1 program at Dundonald South is focused on drill testing parallel and extensional BHEM targets near known mineralization. Massive sulphide mineralization was intersected in two of the first three holes drilled: hole DS-21-006 (Figures 2 and 3) and hole DS-21-005 (Figures 4 and 5).
The sulphide mineralization is indicated to be nickeliferous by hand-held XRF analysis. The third drill hole, DS-21-008, intersected semi-massive nickel sulfides near-surface.

Core samples have been submitted to AGAT Laboratories of Mississauga (Ontario) for confirmation assay. On completion of the Phase 1 drilling, up to half of the holes will be selected for BHEM surveys to further refine targets for Phase 2 and future drilling.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Class 1 Nickel Provides Update on Phase 1 Drill Program at Dundonald South Deposit, Alexo-Dundonald Property Timmins (Ontario) Massive sulphides intersected in early drilling and core samples submitted for assayDundonald South Resource Extension: Phase 1 drilling to expand the current Mineral Resources has intersected massive sulfides east of the known nickel sulphide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus