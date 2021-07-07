Class 1 Nickel Provides Update on Phase 1 Drill Program at Dundonald South Deposit, Alexo-Dundonald Property Timmins (Ontario)

Massive sulphides intersected in early drilling and core samples submitted for assay

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the Phase 1 drilling program at Dundonald South Deposit, on the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Property, 45 km northeast of the City of Timmins, Ontario (Canada). The objective of the program is to drill test targets in the vicinity of the known Dundonald South mineralized zones. The Phase 1 program was designed from three-dimensional modelling and interpretation of extensive historical drilling and BHEM survey databases. The Company is delighted to report that the Phase 1 drilling intersected massive sulphide mineralization at Dundonald South (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of Phase 1 drill holes at Dundonald South. Red circles indicate the holes drilled to date that intersected massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides. The coloured lines represent the individual mineralized zones (A-H) that make-up the Dundonald South Deposit.

Phase 1 Drilling

The Phase 1 program at Dundonald South is focused on drill testing parallel and extensional BHEM targets near known mineralization. Massive sulphide mineralization was intersected in two of the first three holes drilled: hole DS-21-006 (Figures 2 and 3) and hole DS-21-005 (Figures 4 and 5).

The sulphide mineralization is indicated to be nickeliferous by hand-held XRF analysis. The third drill hole, DS-21-008, intersected semi-massive nickel sulfides near-surface.

Core samples have been submitted to AGAT Laboratories of Mississauga (Ontario) for confirmation assay. On completion of the Phase 1 drilling, up to half of the holes will be selected for BHEM surveys to further refine targets for Phase 2 and future drilling.