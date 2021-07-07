Windtree to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

checkAd

WARRINGTON, Pa., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following upcoming conference:

Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
Presentation Date:                July 13, 2021
Presentation Time:                11:00 am ET
Webcast Link:                        https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/wint/2453238

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Page of the company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).

About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also, in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

Contact Information:
Monique Kosse
LifeSci Advisors
212.915.3820 or monique@lifesciadvisors.com

Media contact:
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Communications
646.876.5868 or amielach@lifescicomms.com





