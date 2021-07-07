Psyence Group and UK Psychedelic CRO Partners to Conduct UK Palliative Care Clinical Trial

Psyence is developing market leading clinical trials in the field of palliative care and has partnered with Clerkenwell, which will be responsible for jointly designing and delivering the UK clinical trial. Palliative care is the treatment and alleviation of suffering for those facing a serious acute or persistent medical issue, whether the prognosis is deemed terminal or chronic and ongoing. European Director Xan Morgan, based in the United Kingdom, will work closely with Clerkenwell to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with Clerkenwell Health (“Clerkenwell”). Clerkenwell is a leading psychedelic Contract Research Organisation (CRO) based in the United Kingdom.

Psyence’s palliative care clinical trials are being designed by Dr. Dingle Spence, a Palliative Care Specialist and Psyence’s Medical Advisor. “There is an historic opportunity for psychedelics such as psilocybin to play a significant role in Palliative Care. We are interested in helping alleviate the many symptoms and conditions experienced by people dealing with serious illness including anxiety and depression, existential distress, quality of life concerns, and issues around grief and bereavement, using a Palliative Care lens that will provide a more holistic approach to their therapy,” says Dr. Spence.

Psyence recently strengthened its executive team with the appointment of biopharmaceutical stalwart Dr Neil Maresky, M.B, B.Ch. as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Maresky has been instrumental in the launch, commercialization, and uptake of many ground-breaking medical innovations in North America.

“As we embark on our journey to commence a clinical trial we are excited to see the promising results from other early-stage clinical trials, which show the efficacy of psychedelic therapies across a multitude of mental health conditions,” says Dr Maresky, “Clerkenwell’s expertise, depth of knowledge and progressive thinking made them the ideal partner to collaborate with.”

“The United Kingdom is increasingly becoming a destination for medical psychedelic trials and a number of listed companies have successfully established and completed their Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in the market. However, these companies have typically focused their research on synthetic compounds, while Psyence’s trial will use natural psilocybin produced at our federally licensed facility in Lesotho in Southern Africa,” Maresky says.