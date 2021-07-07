checkAd

Psyence Group and UK Psychedelic CRO Partners to Conduct UK Palliative Care Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with Clerkenwell Health (“Clerkenwell”). Clerkenwell is a leading psychedelic Contract Research Organisation (CRO) based in the United Kingdom.

Psyence is developing market leading clinical trials in the field of palliative care and has partnered with Clerkenwell, which will be responsible for jointly designing and delivering the UK clinical trial. Palliative care is the treatment and alleviation of suffering for those facing a serious acute or persistent medical issue, whether the prognosis is deemed terminal or chronic and ongoing. European Director Xan Morgan, based in the United Kingdom, will work closely with Clerkenwell to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

Psyence’s palliative care clinical trials are being designed by Dr. Dingle Spence, a Palliative Care Specialist and Psyence’s Medical Advisor. “There is an historic opportunity for psychedelics such as psilocybin to play a significant role in Palliative Care. We are interested in helping alleviate the many symptoms and conditions experienced by people dealing with serious illness including anxiety and depression, existential distress, quality of life concerns, and issues around grief and bereavement, using a Palliative Care lens that will provide a more holistic approach to their therapy,” says Dr. Spence.

Psyence recently strengthened its executive team with the appointment of biopharmaceutical stalwart Dr Neil Maresky, M.B, B.Ch. as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Maresky has been instrumental in the launch, commercialization, and uptake of many ground-breaking medical innovations in North America.

As we embark on our journey to commence a clinical trial we are excited to see the promising results from other early-stage clinical trials, which show the efficacy of psychedelic therapies across a multitude of mental health conditions,” says Dr Maresky, “Clerkenwell’s expertise, depth of knowledge and progressive thinking made them the ideal partner to collaborate with.”

The United Kingdom is increasingly becoming a destination for medical psychedelic trials and a number of listed companies have successfully established and completed their Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in the market. However, these companies have typically focused their research on synthetic compounds, while Psyence’s trial will use natural psilocybin produced at our federally licensed facility in Lesotho in Southern Africa,” Maresky says.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Psyence Group and UK Psychedelic CRO Partners to Conduct UK Palliative Care Clinical Trial TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus