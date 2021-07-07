checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Reveals Top Business Priorities in Data Use and Management across the Globe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 13:42  |  18   |   |   

Internet of Things connected devices are expected to exceed 66 billion by 2026, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that organizations worldwide are inclined to invest in hybrid and multi-cloud information technology (IT) environments that can support users, applications, and data spread across diverse locations. As businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19, their top goals include improving efficiency, productivity, and customer experience, and are increasingly relying on data. Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices across the globe are expected to exceed 66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 15% from 2017.

For further information on this analysis, Post-Pandemic Digital Transformation Creates Opportunities in Data Use and Management, please visit: http://frost.ly/5va

"Robust data management platforms are likely to be strong acquisition targets for hybrid cloud providers to integrate data management functionality into their hybrid cloud management platforms," said Karyn Price, Information and Communication Technology Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Businesses must use different infrastructures to meet the needs of a diverse set of applications, services, data, and users. For some applications or services, the stability and performance offered in a private environment will be best. In others, the flexibility offered in the cloud will best suit the needs of the application and the users that access it."

Price added: "Businesses are storing the majority of their data in facilities that they can directly control, such as an on-premises data center, in a hosted private space, or at an edge or branch location. However, data storage in the public cloud is also gaining momentum as it offers promising benefits such as scalability, poolability, and accessibility for enterprises."

Investments in technologies will drive growth opportunities in organizations undergoing digital transformation. Key findings of the 2020 Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud User Survey include:

  • 75% of respondents cite a need to rely more on data to improve business processes and decision-making, which presents an opportunity for providers to develop higher-touch managed data services that help businesses develop and execute their data strategies.
  • Businesses utilize data in various areas to analyze IT operations (44%), improve employee productivity (43%), reduce costs (41%), understand customers better (40%), manage operations technology (39%), and reduce errors (38%).
  • 56% of businesses are experiencing solid and steady data growth of between 25% and 74% annually. For companies that use or adopt IoT technology initiatives, the rate of data growth will likely be in the 50% to 100% range.
  • A majority of respondents (65%) note that deploying an app across multiple IT environments is a crucial challenge; thus, providers should offer flexibility that best suits the needs of the application and the users that access it.

Post-Pandemic Digital Transformation Creates Opportunities in Data Use and Management is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information and Communication Technology research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Post-Pandemic Digital Transformation Creates Opportunities in Data Use and Management

K5C2

Contact:

Zuzana Zukarnain
Global Corporate Communications
E: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Reveals Top Business Priorities in Data Use and Management across the Globe Internet of Things connected devices are expected to exceed 66 billion by 2026, finds Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that organizations worldwide are inclined to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Aerospace Tubes Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.9 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus