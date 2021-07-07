checkAd

DVDFab Enlarger AI Is Offering 1-Year Free License

DVDFab Enlarger AI was released in November 2019 and has been updated several times since then. As the world’s first complete, deep learning-capable video upscaling solution, Enlarger AI has always been loved by DVDFab users. Now a free 1-year license of DVDFab Enlarger AI is being offered for all of you from Jul 6th to Jul 23rd.

DVDFab Enlarger AI: Upscale Old Videos’ Quality and Resolution

Based on Super-Resolution technology, DVDFab Enlarger AI managed to upscale videos from SD (480p) to Full HD (1080p Blu-ray standard), or from 1080p to 4K. It not only improves the resolution, but also the quality. During the upscale process, the video image will be improved to get sharper and clearer because AI analyzes the pixels of the images and fills in tons of identical pixels. No visible film grains, artifacts or distortions. DVDFab Enlarger AI is absolutely a good choice to upscale and restore your old videos.

Work with DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Ripper, Video Converter and DVD to Blu-ray Converter

DVDFab has many other programs for video solution, like Video Converter, which is to convert videos/audios between 1000+ formats. DVDFab Enlarger AI is able to work with them to provide a one-stop solution to your video upscaling/conversion/editing and more. Since they are all integrated into one program, you don’t even need to download other programs for use. A good news is that all of these programs have a 30-day free trial so that you can fully enjoy their features.

To get the free license, please visit https://www.dvdfab.cn/co-giveaway.htm and follow as instructed.

To get more information about DVDFab Enlarger AI, please access https://www.dvdfab.cn/enlarger-ai.htm.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on software such as DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, Blu-ray media player, photo & video enhancer and more for more than 17 years under its well-known DVDFab software banner. It has more than 80 million global users. DVDFab is always trying to provide new and better services such as its streaming line.

More information at:
https://www.dvdfab.cn
https://www.facebook.com/dvdfabsoftware




