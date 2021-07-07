checkAd

TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient Hydrogen-Fueled Internal Combustion Engine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 13:46  |  36   |   |   

SAO PAULO, Brazil and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and GRAZ, Austria, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUPY (TUPY3/B3), a world-leading specialist of casting and machining of highly engineered structural components, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX/Nasdaq: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low emission transportation technologies, and AVL List GmbH, the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, today jointly announced a collaboration to develop a highly efficient hydrogen (H2) internal combustion engine (ICE) for heavy goods transportation. The direct collaboration aims at combining advanced material and casting technologies with the latest H2 ICE technology using high pressure direct injection (HPDI).

Hydrogen is a promising energy carrier for carbon neutral heavy-duty transportation applications, as it has the potential for fast refueling and can be used to power fuel cells or ICEs. Unlike fuel cell technology, hydrogen ICEs enable carbon neutral transportation utilizing existing base engine technology. Powertrain efficiency will be a key success factor to ensure affordable hydrogen truck and bus solutions.

In order to increase efficiency and therefore improve fuel consumption of current spark ignited hydrogen ICEs, TUPY, Westport and AVL will jointly work on the development of an HPDI H2-ICE. To deal with high peak firing pressures, superior materials, casting and machining technologies are required. AVL successfully completed the development of the AVL Hydrogen Engine in collaboration with Graz University of Technology earlier this year, while Westport has also previously demonstrated successful startup and trials of heavy-duty ICEs running on H2 using HPDI. First testbed results of this new joint development program with AVL, TUPY and Westport are expected by early 2022.

“We believe our technical expertise and collaboration with customers and universities enable us to play an important role in decarbonization. We are studying new materials, geometries and machining that can improve the performance of new alternative, low carbon, fuels. It is very rewarding to partner up with AVL and Westport in this search for a carbon-free, cost efficient transport solution,” said Fernando de Rizzo, CEO of TUPY.

“Hydrogen HPDI offers OEMs a fast, cost-efficient pathway to carbon-neutral technology, without sacrificing performance,” said David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “Our collaboration with AVL and TUPY aims to further demonstrate that an H2 HPDI solution can meet the performance and efficiency requirements demanded by the market, while leveraging billions of dollars of existing manufacturing and engine expertise developed over the past century. HPDI is already successfully powering thousands of trucks today, reducing and/or nearly eliminating greenhouse gases on a proven technology platform.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient Hydrogen-Fueled Internal Combustion Engine SAO PAULO, Brazil and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and GRAZ, Austria, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TUPY (TUPY3/B3), a world-leading specialist of casting and machining of highly engineered structural components, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus