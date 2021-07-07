TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient Hydrogen-Fueled Internal Combustion Engine

Hydrogen is a promising energy carrier for carbon neutral heavy-duty transportation applications, as it has the potential for fast refueling and can be used to power fuel cells or ICEs. Unlike fuel cell technology, hydrogen ICEs enable carbon neutral transportation utilizing existing base engine technology. Powertrain efficiency will be a key success factor to ensure affordable hydrogen truck and bus solutions.

SAO PAULO, Brazil and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and GRAZ, Austria, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUPY (TUPY3/B3), a world-leading specialist of casting and machining of highly engineered structural components, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX/Nasdaq: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low emission transportation technologies, and AVL List GmbH, the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, today jointly announced a collaboration to develop a highly efficient hydrogen (H 2 ) internal combustion engine (ICE) for heavy goods transportation. The direct collaboration aims at combining advanced material and casting technologies with the latest H 2 ICE technology using high pressure direct injection (HPDI).

In order to increase efficiency and therefore improve fuel consumption of current spark ignited hydrogen ICEs, TUPY, Westport and AVL will jointly work on the development of an HPDI H 2 -ICE. To deal with high peak firing pressures, superior materials, casting and machining technologies are required. AVL successfully completed the development of the AVL Hydrogen Engine in collaboration with Graz University of Technology earlier this year, while Westport has also previously demonstrated successful startup and trials of heavy-duty ICEs running on H 2 using HPDI. First testbed results of this new joint development program with AVL, TUPY and Westport are expected by early 2022.

“We believe our technical expertise and collaboration with customers and universities enable us to play an important role in decarbonization. We are studying new materials, geometries and machining that can improve the performance of new alternative, low carbon, fuels. It is very rewarding to partner up with AVL and Westport in this search for a carbon-free, cost efficient transport solution,” said Fernando de Rizzo, CEO of TUPY.

“Hydrogen HPDI offers OEMs a fast, cost-efficient pathway to carbon-neutral technology, without sacrificing performance,” said David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “Our collaboration with AVL and TUPY aims to further demonstrate that an H 2 HPDI solution can meet the performance and efficiency requirements demanded by the market, while leveraging billions of dollars of existing manufacturing and engine expertise developed over the past century. HPDI is already successfully powering thousands of trucks today, reducing and/or nearly eliminating greenhouse gases on a proven technology platform.”