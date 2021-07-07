checkAd

LexaGene Launches 2nd Generation Bacterial and Drug Resistance Test to Better Meet the Diagnostic Needs of Veterinarians

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021   

  • New panel offers extensive improvements for pathogen identification and drug resistance gene testing

    • Increases targeted pathogens from 7 to 10 (140% increase)
    • Increases targeted drug resistance genes from 13 to 35 (270% increase)
  • Two-hour test for 45 specifc targets covers 10 pathogens and resistance markers for 4 classes of antimicrobials

BEVERLY, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, today announced the release of its second-generation MiQLab Bacterial and AMR (Antibiotic / Antimicrobial Resistance) Panel.

LexaGene’s first Bacterial and AMR Test screened samples for seven different pathogens and 13 different antimicrobial resistance factors. This first panel was largely built around pathogens and resistance genes commonly encountered in urinary tract infections (UTIs), and was well-received within the veterinary community. LexaGene’s 2nd generation assay panel, taking advantage of the platform’s capacity for new targets, was expanded at the request of veterinarians to improve coverage for pathogens that cause other common types of infections, namely skin, soft tissue, and wound infections (SSTIs), and ear infections.

LexaGene’s Bacterial and AMR Test Version 2 (V2) screens for 10 pathogens and 35 genes and variants, that confer antimicrobial drug resistance, a 140% and 270% increase, respectively, from the Company’s first-generation test. The new test is expected to detect 96 percent of bacterial UTIs and 93 percent of bacterial SSTIs, and detect a much higher percentage of genes that confer resistance to some of the most commonly prescribed antibiotics.

Dr. Nathan Walsh, LexaGene’s Vice President of Applications and Bioinformatics, stated, “Our goal is to provide veterinarians with the most informative test possible so they can quickly detect the presence of both common and less common pathogens. This Bacterial and AMR Test V2 allows for just that. In addition, the assay panel adds many new tests for drug resistance genes to help veterinarians avoid prescribing the wrong drug to a patient, which can lead to extended pet suffering, unnecessary side effects, costly complications, and sometimes even death. When employed early in the diagnosis process some of these problems can be avoided by regularly using a MiQLab equipped with this expanded version of drug resistance testing. Pet-owners seeking care from veterinarians using MiQLab will gain comfort knowing an appropriate antibiotic has been prescribed based on genetic testing that will increase the chances of rapidly improving the health of their pet.”

