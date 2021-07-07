BigCommerce Teams with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment To Help Merchants Process Orders Faster

"Adding Amazon MCF to our best-in-class tech partner portfolio brings tremendous value to our merchants by strengthening their omnichannel strategy to enhance their competitive edge and deliver a superior online shopping experience at every touchpoint,” said Sharon Gee, general manager of Omnichannel, BigCommerce. "Convenience and fast shipping expectations have become the holy grail of the online shopper with demand forecasting becoming harder to control. Amazon MCF will help our merchants to better plan, purchase and fulfill in a much more efficient way than they’ve ever been able to do before.”

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a new integration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) that allows BigCommerce U.S. merchants to more easily fulfill their ecommerce orders using Amazon’s order fulfillment services whether they sell on Amazon or not.

With MCF, BigCommerce merchants have access to Amazon’s world-class fulfillment network, operational expertise, fast ship speeds and lower fulfillment costs with competitive rates and scalable capacity. Key benefits include:

Fast shipping : Merchants can now fulfill orders seven days a week including 1-day, 2-day and 3-5 business day delivery.

: Merchants can now fulfill orders seven days a week including 1-day, 2-day and 3-5 business day delivery. Upfront delivery promises : To improve sales conversion, merchants can display delivery promises at checkout providing customers with insight into when they will receive their order.

: To improve sales conversion, merchants can display delivery promises at checkout providing customers with insight into when they will receive their order. Competitive pricing : With MCF, merchants only pay for fulfillment and storage with no peak surcharges. Fulfillment fees are fully inclusive of pick, pack and ship.

: With MCF, merchants only pay for fulfillment and storage with no peak surcharges. Fulfillment fees are fully inclusive of pick, pack and ship. Simplified operations : Automatic inventory placement gives merchants the power to get products closer to customers and scale to meet seasonal spikes without increasing fixed costs.

: Automatic inventory placement gives merchants the power to get products closer to customers and scale to meet seasonal spikes without increasing fixed costs. Customized shipping price rules: Merchants have full control over the cost of shipping for customers, and are able to replace the Amazon rate with flat rate or free shipping options (e.g., Free shipping on orders over $49).

Merchants have full control over the cost of shipping for customers, and are able to replace the Amazon rate with flat rate or free shipping options (e.g., Free shipping on orders over $49). Fully trackable orders: To keep customers informed at every stage of shipping, merchants are able to easily share shipment confirmation and tracking details for any carrier.

“We’re continually listening to merchants and working backwards from their needs to develop solutions that help them delight more customers. Merchants can simplify order fulfillment, reduce operational complexity, and offer customers faster delivery through Amazon MCF’s new easy-to-configure app that seamlessly integrates with their BigCommerce store,” said Gopal Pillai, vice president of Amazon Fulfilment and Distribution Solutions. “Amazon MCF strategically places merchant products close to customers to provide faster and more affordable delivery. And since Amazon picks, packs and ships orders seven days a week, merchants are able to focus their time on growing their businesses and delighting more customers.”

To learn more about how BigCommerce and Amazon MCF work together to help merchants ship faster, visit bigcommerce.com/dm/amazon-mcf.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005075/en/