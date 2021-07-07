Orion’s ISON PureMotion UVC and ISON PureMotion Light, Ceiling Air Movement Solutions, Win Educational Institution New Product Awards from Spaces4Learning Magazine
MANITOWOC, Wis., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion
Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, today announced that
its ISON PureMotion UVC and its ISON PureMotion Light products each won four 2021 Spaces4Learning (S4L) New Product Awards. S4L is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers and others interested in creating
high-quality educational facilities.
ISON PureMotion is an innovative line of airflow solutions designed to create healthier indoor spaces which includes ISON PureMotion Light, ISON PureMotion UVC and ISON PureMotion Air.
Orion’s ISON PureMotion Light, which combines air movement with cutting-edge LED lighting technology, won awards in the following categories:
- Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing – Lighting, Platinum, K-12
- Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing – Lighting, Platinum, Higher Education
- Restrooms/Locker Rooms – Locker Room Fixtures, Platinum, K-12
Orion’s ISON PureMotion UVC, which integrates air movement with UVC light rays in a sealed chamber to kill bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses, won awards in the following categories:
- Hygiene – Air Purification – UV, Platinum, K-12
- Hygiene – Air Purification – UV, Platinum, Higher Education
- Hygiene – UV Lighting, Platinum, K-12
- Hygiene – UV Lighting, Platinum, Higher Education
“This year’s New Product Award competition drew a unique mixture of solutions for K–12 and higher education, from products designed to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff to tools designed to enhance teaching and learning, whether in-person or remote,” said David Nagel, Editorial Director of Spaces4Learning. “We congratulate Orion and all of our winners and thank them for the work they’re doing for education at this critical time,” he concluded.
Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO and Board Chair, commented, “We launched the ISON PureMotion airflow solutions to expand Orion’s safe and sustainable product offerings for healthier indoor spaces. Air recirculation also eliminates hot and cold spots, providing greater comfort along with energy savings, and UVC helps to clean the air of dangerous contaminants. We thank Spaces4Learning for their recognition of our new products across eight categories.”
