ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens TAEUS(R) System Intellectual Property Protection with the Issuance of Three U.S. Patents

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces the strengthening of its global patent portfolio with the issuance of the 17th, 18th and 19th patents from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for its TAEUS® technology. These three new patents are:

U.S. Patent 16231895 (the ‘895 patent) "METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR ESTIMATING FRACTIONAL FAT CONTENT OF AN OBJECT OF INTEREST"

U.S. Patent 16554682 (the ‘682 patent) "METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR DETERMINING AT LEAST ONE PARAMETER OF INTEREST OF A MATERIAL"

U.S. Patent 16951070 (the ‘070 patent) "THERMAL ABLATION SYSTEM AND METHOD WITH INTEGRATED THERMOACOUSTIC TEMPERATURE MEASUREMENT"

"The ‘895, ‘682 and ‘070 patents support ENDRA's goal to develop applications for our proprietary TAEUS® technology in areas of high unmet need. They represent a key step forward in the protection of optimized hybrid ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging systems for a wide variety of applications, including measuring liver fat to assess Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and monitoring tissue temperature during thermal ablation and cryotherapy procedures," explained ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "Our IP portfolio continues to grow and currently stands at 86 assets, which we define as patents issued, filed or in preparation. As we advance TAEUS® commercial plans, it is essential to protect our valuable intellectual property in priority global markets."

The ‘895 patent relates to a novel method for determining the fractional fat content of an object, such as a person's liver, by utilizing ENDRA's TAEUS® system. Specifically, the ‘895 patent protects methods that rely on the radiofrequency applicator, a critical component of the TAEUS® system.

The ‘682 patent relates to a novel method and system for determining at least one parameter of interest of a material by utilizing ENDRA's TAEUS® system. Examples of potential parameters of interest include, but are not limited to, the Grüneisen parameter, conductivity and specific heat capacity of a material. The ‘682 patent expands the imaging potential for ENDRA's proprietary TAEUS® system outside the human body for select materials applications.