Gungnir Outlines Significant IP Anomaly at Knaften in Sweden

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSX-V:GUG, OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces the discovery of an extensive Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly at its Knaften gold project in Sweden. Please click this link for map (see map).

The new IP anomaly (up to 30 mV/V) measures approximately 1,200 metres by at least 700 metres and is open to the north and south. It is located in an unexplored area within the southern half of a 4 x 5 km quartz diorite intrusion, entirely held by Gungnir, and approximately 3 kilometres southeast of the Company's disseminated-style Knaften 300 Gold Zone ("Knaften 300"). Knaften 300 includes shallow intersections of high-grade gold including 59.6 g/t Au over 1.00 metre in hole KN19-06 and numerous wide zones of gold mineralization including 2.92 g/t Au over 13.00 metres in hole 200707. Previous surveys in the Knaften 300 area have produced comparable IP responses.

"The preliminary results from our IP survey are very encouraging given that the new anomaly is situated within the same quartz diorite intrusion that hosts the Knaften 300 Gold Zone. The size of this new IP anomaly indicates the potential for a larger area of mineralization on the new license, Knaften nr 600, which we just acquired in January of this year," commented Jari Paakki, CEO of Gungnir.

The survey also identified two additional IP anomalies worth merit located southwest and north of the large anomaly. The survey was carried out by Geovista AB, from Lulea, Sweden. Preliminary maps have been received and a final report from Geovista is expected shortly. Any additional significant survey results will be released after Gungnir receives this report.

The Company is considering additional IP coverage and plans to incorporate new IP targets into its future exploration work plans, inclusive of drilling. The Company is currently drilling at Knaften 300 after which drilling is scheduled at its Lappvattnet nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE (platinum, palladium and gold) project where drill collar locations have been finalized.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. Gungnir's key project, Knaften, which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. East of Knaften, the Company holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

Wertpapier


