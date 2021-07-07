Skeena Intersects 110.22 g/t Au over 4.41 metres at Snip Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE )(OTCQX:SKREF ) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE )(OTCQX: SKREF ) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold project ("Snip" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 3 program is designed to upgrade areas of existing Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), to the Measured and Indicated categories. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website .

30.72 g/t Au over 3.82 m (S21-099)

48.44 g/t Au over 4.50 m (UG21-126)

33.63 g/t Au over 4.00 m (UG21-169)

25.64 g/t Au over 4.00 m (UG21-172)

58.47 g/t Au over 3.81 m (UG21-175)

46.94 g/t Au over 4.75 m (UG21-176)

110.22 g/t Au over 4.41 m (UG21-177)

True widths range from 60-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted Au composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au assays informing the length-weighted Au composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New High-Grade Mineralization Intersected in Footwall Corridor

Situated on the 412 level of the Snip underground workings, a new cluster of previously unidentified, high-grade intersections have been intercepted during the Company's Phase 3 infill program. A total of 21 fanned underground drill holes were collared from this single drill station to recategorize Inferred resources in the deeper footwall rocks. New high-grade veining intersections were discovered by all holes only metres into the underground rock face, all of which possess above average grades and widths as highlighted by intersection 110.22 g/t Au over 4.41 m which included 730.00 g/t Au over 0.58 m (UG21-177) . Other examples include 46.94 g/t Au over 4.75 m including 320.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m (UG21-176) and 58.47 g/t Au over 3.81 m including 313.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m (UG21-175) . This newly drilled mineralization is open for expansion up-dip 25 m and greater than 100 m down-dip due to a lack of drill hole sampling by previous operators. The westward strike extension is open for 40 m.

2021 Phase 3 Program Description

The 2021 drilling program at Snip is designed to convert Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 MRE to higher confidence categories (Measured and Indicated) through surface and underground drilling. Dedicated geotechnical drilling is also being completed at the Project.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Snip Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and John Tyler. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Snip Project Phase II 2021 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) S21-072 NSA S21-077 41.25 41.94 0.69 74.90 S21-077 93.70 94.30 0.60 86.10 S21-086 NSA S21-088 NSA S21-089 NSA S21-090 27.54 28.10 0.56 2.84 S21-090 52.84 53.35 0.51 2.36 S21-090 69.19 69.95 0.76 6.88 S21-090 79.00 80.00 1.00 16.20 S21-090 117.59 118.30 0.71 2.18 S21-091 116.50 117.00 0.50 41.30 S21-092 60.22 61.25 1.03 5.97 S21-093 58.53 59.10 0.57 20.30 S21-094 38.50 39.24 0.74 2.48 S21-094 113.00 114.50 1.50 2.31 S21-095 14.10 14.75 0.65 3.13 S21-095 43.30 43.94 0.64 2.35 S21-095 155.00 157.00 2.00 6.35 S21-095 158.13 161.45 3.32 5.55 S21-096 39.52 40.02 0.50 16.45 S21-097 109.50 111.00 1.50 2.50 S21-097 160.20 161.00 0.80 3.19 S21-098 36.50 38.00 1.50 3.76 S21-098 48.95 49.89 0.94 2.05 S21-098 52.00 53.00 1.00 21.90 S21-098 57.77 58.70 0.93 2.87 S21-099 34.50 37.50 3.00 2.87 S21-099 77.63 78.50 0.87 2.97 S21-099 112.00 115.25 3.25 27.31 INCLUDING 112.00 113.00 1.00 25.80 AND 113.75 115.25 1.50 41.90 S21-099 116.50 117.50 1.00 2.56 S21-099 123.50 126.50 3.00 3.80 S21-099 134.43 138.25 3.82 30.72 INCLUDING 134.43 134.93 0.50 104.00 AND 134.93 135.45 0.52 24.50 AND 135.45 136.50 1.05 20.10 AND 136.50 137.50 1.00 28.70 S21-099 140.00 140.50 0.50 52.40 S21-100 NSA S21-101 40.00 41.50 1.50 2.74 S21-101 60.57 61.10 0.53 12.75 S21-102 NSA S21-103 NSA S21-104 NSA S21-105 22.00 25.25 3.25 2.72 UG21-111 111.50 116.00 4.50 4.33 UG21-111 159.00 162.00 3.00 6.49 UG21-111 177.00 178.00 1.00 3.36 UG21-112 92.00 93.50 1.50 7.25 UG21-112 101.22 101.72 0.50 14.45 UG21-112 106.50 107.00 0.50 7.81 UG21-112 158.50 159.34 0.84 3.09 UG21-113 49.20 49.80 0.60 42.60 UG21-113 63.50 66.50 3.00 2.21 UG21-113 68.00 69.50 1.50 2.53 UG21-113 75.50 81.50 6.00 4.41 UG21-114 66.50 68.00 1.50 2.49 UG21-114 87.50 89.00 1.50 7.31 UG21-114 96.50 98.00 1.50 3.51 UG21-114 107.60 108.50 0.90 21.90 UG21-114 111.00 111.80 0.80 2.22 UG21-114 125.00 126.50 1.50 2.60 UG21-114 128.00 128.50 0.50 33.20 UG21-114 132.50 134.00 1.50 3.63 UG21-115 21.77 22.31 0.54 2.50 UG21-115 118.18 119.50 1.32 2.59 UG21-115 124.50 126.00 1.50 2.77 UG21-115 145.50 146.40 0.90 3.71 UG21-116 92.15 93.40 1.25 4.68 UG21-117 42.00 45.00 3.00 8.98 INCLUDING 42.00 43.50 1.50 14.10 UG21-117 57.00 60.00 3.00 2.12 UG21-117 76.50 79.50 3.00 1.95 UG21-117 81.00 82.50 1.50 2.90 UG21-118 62.50 63.50 1.00 24.40 UG21-118 89.50 91.00 1.50 12.55 UG21-118 109.00 110.50 1.50 12.25 UG21-118 115.00 116.00 1.00 24.50 UG21-118 120.50 122.00 1.50 2.86 UG21-118 130.00 131.50 1.50 7.20 UG21-119 69.00 72.00 3.00 12.10 INCLUDING 70.50 72.00 1.50 17.35 UG21-119 78.68 79.50 0.82 3.23 UG21-119 81.00 81.97 0.97 2.24 UG21-120 52.50 53.50 1.00 12.40 UG21-120 62.50 64.00 1.50 4.63 UG21-120 84.80 85.70 0.90 3.10 UG21-120 108.50 109.00 0.50 3.26 UG21-121 40.43 40.93 0.50 3.49 UG21-122 43.50 46.50 3.00 7.05 UG21-122 77.30 78.00 0.70 2.41 UG21-123 65.00 66.50 1.50 2.07 UG21-123 76.97 78.87 1.90 7.95 UG21-124 NSA UG21-125 11.50 13.00 1.50 2.79 UG21-125 32.00 33.00 1.00 3.70 UG21-125 56.80 57.50 0.70 4.53 UG21-125 66.00 67.50 1.50 3.09 UG21-125 108.90 110.50 1.60 3.83 UG21-126 18.00 19.50 1.50 4.18 UG21-126 30.00 31.00 1.00 3.33 UG21-126 33.00 36.00 3.00 4.16 UG21-126 69.50 71.00 1.50 4.86 UG21-126 119.00 120.00 1.00 2.85 UG21-126 132.90 137.40 4.50 48.44 INCLUDING 133.55 135.00 1.45 116.00 AND 135.00 136.00 1.00 22.70 AND 136.00 137.40 1.40 16.95 UG21-127 101.50 102.15 0.65 20.30 UG21-128 11.00 12.00 1.00 4.82 UG21-128 44.50 45.50 1.00 2.93 UG21-128 73.50 75.00 1.50 5.99 UG21-128 103.50 105.00 1.50 2.33 UG21-129 24.50 26.00 1.50 3.70 UG21-129 35.00 36.50 1.50 6.40 UG21-129 60.00 61.50 1.50 5.99 UG21-129 137.00 141.50 4.50 5.32 UG21-130 NSA UG21-131 59.00 60.42 1.42 2.72 UG21-131 76.50 78.00 1.50 3.38 UG21-131 79.50 81.00 1.50 2.10 UG21-131 109.69 110.25 0.56 3.76 UG21-131 112.12 114.04 1.92 5.06 UG21-132 ABANDONED UG21-133 51.50 52.00 0.50 2.15 UG21-133 123.50 124.35 0.85 3.10 UG21-133 132.65 133.15 0.50 8.57 UG21-134 61.00 62.50 1.50 5.44 UG21-134 65.50 67.00 1.50 2.67 UG21-134 83.50 85.00 1.50 3.92 UG21-135 NSA UG21-136 10.00 11.50 1.50 4.94 UG21-136 31.00 32.50 1.50 7.72 UG21-137 35.50 37.00 1.50 10.25 UG21-137 56.82 58.00 1.18 22.70 UG21-137 65.00 65.70 0.70 4.79 UG21-138 11.50 13.00 1.50 12.15 UG21-139 42.00 43.50 1.50 8.68 UG21-139 115.00 116.00 1.00 6.15 UG21-140 17.00 18.00 1.00 10.00 UG21-140 47.50 49.00 1.50 8.72 UG21-140 77.00 78.00 1.00 4.11 UG21-141 9.00 11.00 2.00 3.04 UG21-141 72.00 73.50 1.50 2.15 UG21-142 34.90 36.00 1.10 31.10 UG21-142 55.00 56.00 1.00 2.22 UG21-143 2.88 3.50 0.62 2.16 UG21-144 37.30 38.50 1.20 5.32 UG21-144 51.00 52.00 1.00 15.40 UG21-145 3.00 4.00 1.00 7.17 UG21-145 6.00 7.00 1.00 12.35 UG21-145 14.00 15.50 1.50 2.08 UG21-145 64.00 65.50 1.50 4.75 UG21-145 77.50 79.00 1.50 3.97 UG21-145 102.30 103.00 0.70 19.45 UG21-146 17.00 18.00 1.00 3.21 UG21-146 36.00 37.00 1.00 5.08 UG21-146 41.50 43.00 1.50 23.51 INCLUDING 41.50 42.37 0.87 17.00 AND 42.37 43.00 0.63 32.50 UG21-147 NSA UG21-148 11.42 11.92 0.50 2.17 UG21-148 13.00 14.50 1.50 3.75 UG21-148 82.00 83.50 1.50 3.03 UG21-149 NSA UG21-150 38.00 39.50 1.50 4.06 UG21-150 41.00 42.50 1.50 2.04 UG21-150 80.00 83.00 3.00 3.71 UG21-150 100.80 101.45 0.65 9.66 UG21-150 122.35 123.10 0.75 2.44 UG21-151 76.27 77.00 0.73 3.79 UG21-152 NSA UG21-153 0.00 1.00 1.00 3.60 UG21-153 30.30 31.20 0.90 3.37 UG21-153 47.50 48.90 1.40 4.54 UG21-153 99.10 99.60 0.50 27.90 UG21-153 106.00 107.50 1.50 2.46 UG21-153 113.00 114.00 1.00 3.51 UG21-153 123.95 125.55 1.60 2.33 UG21-153 128.60 129.65 1.05 5.65 UG21-153 137.80 138.30 0.50 21.40 UG21-154 105.00 106.50 1.50 2.33 UG21-154 117.00 118.50 1.50 16.95 UG21-155 6.00 7.50 1.50 4.57 UG21-155 30.00 31.50 1.50 2.37 UG21-156 0.00 0.50 0.50 3.31 UG21-156 16.70 17.30 0.60 2.53 UG21-156 36.20 39.20 3.00 3.03 UG21-156 78.00 79.00 1.00 4.96 UG21-156 112.00 113.50 1.50 3.14 UG21-157 9.50 10.50 1.00 8.93 UG21-157 39.50 41.00 1.50 2.83 UG21-157 79.50 82.50 3.00 3.69 UG21-157 94.50 95.25 0.75 18.50 UG21-157 99.00 100.50 1.50 2.23 UG21-157 117.00 118.50 1.50 8.28 UG21-158 0.00 0.54 0.54 2.36 UG21-158 43.50 46.50 3.00 4.22 UG21-158 51.60 52.50 0.90 2.69 UG21-158 101.00 102.00 1.00 2.05 UG21-158 111.00 114.00 3.00 5.93 UG21-158 118.50 120.00 1.50 2.61 UG21-158 130.00 131.50 1.50 2.31 UG21-158 134.50 136.00 1.50 2.52 UG21-159 0.00 0.62 0.62 4.00 UG21-159 13.50 15.00 1.50 2.93 UG21-159 18.00 19.50 1.50 2.80 UG21-159 105.25 106.25 1.00 2.13 UG21-159 123.00 124.50 1.50 2.40 UG21-159 143.00 144.50 1.50 7.31 UG21-160 9.20 9.85 0.65 3.14 UG21-160 21.60 22.60 1.00 3.88 UG21-160 71.00 72.00 1.00 4.60 UG21-160 78.05 79.75 1.70 6.41 UG21-160 102.33 102.90 0.57 28.50 UG21-161 4.40 5.90 1.50 50.50 UG21-161 55.75 56.40 0.65 3.96 UG21-162 7.50 9.00 1.50 2.32 UG21-162 16.50 18.00 1.50 2.00 UG21-162 86.00 87.00 1.00 4.47 UG21-162 112.00 112.50 0.50 3.18 UG21-162 115.50 118.40 2.90 4.14 UG21-162 122.75 123.75 1.00 2.16 UG21-163 40.00 41.50 1.50 2.15 UG21-163 105.00 106.50 1.50 4.66 UG21-164 0.00 0.50 0.50 6.02 UG21-164 102.50 104.00 1.50 8.54 UG21-165 36.00 37.00 1.00 2.48 UG21-165 90.00 92.00 2.00 12.82 INCLUDING 91.00 92.00 1.00 21.40 UG21-165 102.40 103.85 1.45 2.03 UG21-166 3.00 4.00 1.00 6.80 UG21-166 11.80 13.30 1.50 3.10 UG21-166 26.80 27.80 1.00 2.91 UG21-166 46.50 47.00 0.50 9.99 UG21-166 54.90 55.40 0.50 2.40 UG21-166 68.40 69.40 1.00 2.96 UG21-167 62.48 63.85 1.37 23.40 UG21-168 42.36 46.50 4.14 2.59 UG21-169 3.00 7.00 4.00 33.63 INCLUDING 6.00 7.00 1.00 118.00 UG21-169 19.00 20.50 1.50 2.51 UG21-169 45.28 46.56 1.28 3.17 UG21-169 64.00 66.00 2.00 15.92 INCLUDING 65.29 66.00 0.71 37.60 UG21-169 77.00 79.00 2.00 5.76 UG21-169 90.50 92.00 1.50 7.16 UG21-169 114.00 114.63 0.63 16.75 UG21-169 128.00 129.50 1.50 2.84 UG21-170 3.36 8.05 4.69 4.27 UG21-171 2.50 5.50 3.00 4.93 UG21-171 16.00 17.50 1.50 41.90 UG21-171 26.50 28.00 1.50 2.59 UG21-171 35.50 37.00 1.50 15.45 UG21-171 50.50 52.00 1.50 3.18 UG21-172 1.50 5.50 4.00 25.64 INCLUDING 1.50 2.50 1.00 10.05 AND 2.50 3.00 0.50 52.90 AND 4.50 5.00 0.50 20.70 AND 5.00 5.50 0.50 93.00 UG21-172 42.00 43.00 1.00 3.50 UG21-172 49.39 50.50 1.11 8.77 UG21-172 104.00 105.50 1.50 3.15 UG21-172 109.00 109.50 0.50 2.77 UG21-172 111.50 113.00 1.50 5.77 UG21-173 2.00 5.50 3.50 16.29 INCLUDING 4.63 5.50 0.87 52.60 UG21-173 50.00 53.50 3.50 1.87 UG21-173 58.00 62.50 4.50 5.38 UG21-173 72.50 74.00 1.50 9.13 UG21-173 83.00 84.50 1.50 8.80 UG21-173 86.50 87.60 1.10 6.45 UG21-173 89.00 90.50 1.50 2.22 UG21-173 101.00 102.50 1.50 2.57 UG21-173 106.00 107.50 1.50 49.10 UG21-174 2.00 5.00 3.00 13.43 INCLUDING 3.00 4.00 1.00 16.50 AND 4.00 5.00 1.00 15.95 UG21-174 57.00 59.50 2.50 15.99 INCLUDING 58.50 59.50 1.00 36.00 UG21-174 69.50 72.50 3.00 2.47 UG21-174 88.00 89.00 1.00 2.35 UG21-175 1.00 4.81 3.81 58.47 INCLUDING 3.61 4.21 0.60 45.10 AND 4.21 4.81 0.60 313.00 UG21-175 59.52 61.00 1.48 6.43 UG21-175 68.11 69.61 1.50 3.08 UG21-175 86.00 87.50 1.50 2.17 UG21-175 102.50 105.50 3.00 11.38 INCLUDING 104.00 105.50 1.50 19.00 UG21-176 0.75 5.50 4.75 46.94 INCLUDING 3.50 4.10 0.60 40.60 AND 4.10 4.60 0.50 320.00 AND 4.60 5.50 0.90 27.90 UG21-176 49.62 51.00 1.38 4.84 UG21-176 66.00 67.00 1.00 5.43 UG21-176 91.50 95.00 3.50 4.91 UG21-177 1.00 5.41 4.41 110.22 INCLUDING 2.75 3.56 0.81 14.35 AND 4.26 4.83 0.57 76.40 AND 4.83 5.41 0.58 730.00 UG21-177 44.00 45.00 1.00 28.00 UG21-177 67.68 69.20 1.52 5.33 UG21-177 83.50 85.00 1.50 5.33

True widths range from 60-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted Au composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au assays informing the length-weighted Au composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) S21-072 4273.8 2057.1 340.5 132.9 353.1 -64.1 S21-077 4315.4 2085.2 349.3 99.2 30.2 -56.1 S21-086 4207.8 2132.7 277.5 43.5 355.0 -47.0 S21-088 4189.2 2095.7 265.1 75.0 34.0 -50.0 S21-089 4459.7 2170.7 436.5 118.0 307.0 -71.0 S21-090 4459.7 2170.7 437.8 127.6 316.0 -58.0 S21-091 4459.7 2170.7 437.8 157.8 337.0 -69.0 S21-092 4459.7 2170.7 436.5 97.5 360.0 -53.1 S21-093 4459.7 2170.7 438.8 108.0 0.0 -77.1 S21-094 4459.7 2170.7 437.6 172.0 5.9 -49.9 S21-095 4459.7 2170.7 436.4 184.8 8.0 -59.0 S21-096 4459.7 2170.7 435.5 166.6 14.9 -51.0 S21-097 4459.7 2170.7 437.0 247.8 17.0 -64.8 S21-098 4459.7 2170.7 436.5 157.7 24.9 -53.1 S21-099 4459.7 2170.7 436.9 175.8 33.0 -58.9 S21-100 4499.7 2245.0 432.6 37.9 359.1 -54.0 S21-101 4501.2 2240.9 432.6 128.6 93.8 -62.2 S21-102 4495.4 2242.8 432.6 46.9 306.2 -60.3 S21-103 4522.5 2233.7 449.9 73.8 359.1 -62.1 S21-104 4524.4 2234.5 449.9 64.8 22.8 -52.1 S21-105 4418.3 2063.7 367.0 42.7 7.0 -45.1 UG21-111 4364.5 2047.7 320.5 179.0 309.0 -65.2 UG21-112 4365.3 2047.3 320.4 171.5 325.5 -75.2 UG21-113 4364.9 2047.9 321.8 92.5 341.8 -11.1 UG21-114 4364.8 2047.9 320.6 140.0 342.0 -64.1 UG21-115 4364.9 2047.7 320.4 155.0 341.9 -72.2 UG21-116 4365.0 2048.0 321.0 107.5 351.1 -55.0 UG21-117 4365.5 2048.1 321.8 106.6 356.0 -9.8 UG21-118 4365.6 2047.8 320.4 131.5 4.9 -66.9 UG21-119 4365.6 2048.2 321.3 105.0 5.9 -38.3 UG21-120 4365.6 2048.1 320.7 112.0 5.8 -56.0 UG21-121 4366.0 2048.3 321.7 48.0 12.0 -11.0 UG21-122 4932.0 2185.5 420.4 100.0 158.0 17.0 UG21-123 4931.7 2185.4 419.7 101.0 162.1 4.3 UG21-124 4931.6 2185.4 418.8 35.0 163.0 -25.1 UG21-125 4931.3 2185.4 419.2 150.0 169.0 -8.1 UG21-126 4931.1 2185.5 418.9 183.0 173.7 -25.8 UG21-127 4931.1 2185.4 419.2 137.0 175.4 -4.6 UG21-128 4930.9 2185.5 419.1 150.0 177.1 -13.6 UG21-129 4930.7 2185.5 418.8 190.0 183.0 -28.1 UG21-130 4930.7 2186.3 418.9 20.0 180.0 -21.0 UG21-131 4930.4 2185.5 418.7 134.0 186.0 -7.0 UG21-132 4931.7 2185.3 418.7 14.0 163.7 -25.0 UG21-133 4931.8 2185.4 419.0 179.0 165.9 -25.0 UG21-134 4706.7 2272.7 523.0 90.0 350.0 -40.2 UG21-135 4706.8 2272.8 523.6 90.0 352.0 -18.1 UG21-136 4706.7 2272.8 524.1 56.2 352.0 1.0 UG21-137 4707.4 2272.6 523.6 86.0 4.0 -24.1 UG21-138 4707.4 2272.7 524.5 68.0 4.1 11.0 UG21-139 4707.9 2271.8 522.7 140.5 5.0 -64.1 UG21-140 4707.9 2272.4 522.9 78.0 5.0 -45.1 UG21-141 4707.9 2272.6 523.9 88.0 5.0 -7.0 UG21-142 4708.7 2272.2 523.5 80.0 20.1 -22.1 UG21-143 4708.9 2272.2 524.6 9.0 27.0 12.1 UG21-144 4708.8 2272.2 523.8 53.5 27.0 -6.0 UG21-145 4708.6 2271.8 522.7 125.5 30.0 -56.0 UG21-146 4708.1 2272.5 523.6 52.0 40.0 -20.0 UG21-147 4366.1 2048.2 321.9 74.0 13.2 -10.9 UG21-148 4930.6 2185.5 418.9 156.0 182.8 -21.1 UG21-149 4789.6 2195.2 416.7 140.0 342.0 -9.2 UG21-150 4789.7 2195.3 416.8 146.0 346.0 -1.3 UG21-151 4789.7 2195.3 416.3 142.9 346.1 -20.0 UG21-152 4789.0 2195.0 416.1 38.0 349.4 -31.5 UG21-153 4788.9 2194.9 417.5 163.9 353.0 18.0 UG21-154 4789.6 2195.3 417.1 141.0 352.0 4.8 UG21-155 4789.1 2195.1 416.1 75.0 355.0 -38.8 UG21-156 4789.2 2195.2 416.5 132.0 357.1 -13.7 UG21-157 4790.1 2195.5 416.9 144.0 0.9 2.0 UG21-158 4790.1 2195.5 417.5 141.0 2.0 14.0 UG21-159 4790.1 2195.3 418.1 158.5 2.0 26.1 UG21-160 4790.0 2195.5 416.6 124.8 5.0 -11.0 UG21-161 4790.1 2195.5 416.2 131.7 8.1 -24.5 UG21-162 4790.2 2195.5 417.0 129.0 12.1 5.1 UG21-163 4790.3 2195.6 416.5 126.0 13.0 -16.0 UG21-164 4790.4 2195.5 416.5 135.0 19.0 -14.7 UG21-165 4789.6 2195.3 416.3 135.0 19.0 11.0 UG21-166 4790.9 2195.7 415.6 71.8 29.0 -39.1 UG21-167 4789.3 2195.2 416.1 160.0 350.0 -31.1 UG21-168 4707.6 2272.8 524.6 65.5 27.0 12.0 UG21-169 4673.9 2227.9 477.4 136.5 329.0 -7.0 UG21-170 4673.3 2228.1 476.8 144.4 330.0 -30.0 UG21-171 4671.9 2229.2 478.0 106.0 338.0 -18.1 UG21-172 4671.9 2229.2 477.0 136.0 338.1 -18.1 UG21-173 4671.9 2229.1 477.5 143.5 340.0 -4.1 UG21-174 4672.2 2229.1 477.9 128.0 346.1 5.9 UG21-175 4672.2 2229.2 477.6 131.0 348.0 -2.1 UG21-176 4672.2 2229.2 477.2 134.0 350.0 -12.1 UG21-177 4672.2 2229.1 476.9 145.0 349.8 -23.9

