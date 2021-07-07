checkAd

Skeena Intersects 110.22 g/t Au over 4.41 metres at Snip Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE )(OTCQX:SKREF ) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE )(OTCQX:SKREF ) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold project ("Snip" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 3 program is designed to upgrade areas of existing Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), to the Measured and Indicated categories. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website .

Snip 2021 Phase 3 Drilling Highlights:

  • 30.72 g/t Au over 3.82 m (S21-099)
  • 48.44 g/t Au over 4.50 m (UG21-126)
  • 33.63 g/t Au over 4.00 m (UG21-169)
  • 25.64 g/t Au over 4.00 m (UG21-172)
  • 58.47 g/t Au over 3.81 m (UG21-175)
  • 46.94 g/t Au over 4.75 m (UG21-176)
  • 110.22 g/t Au over 4.41 m (UG21-177)

True widths range from 60-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted Au composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au assays informing the length-weighted Au composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New High-Grade Mineralization Intersected in Footwall Corridor

Situated on the 412 level of the Snip underground workings, a new cluster of previously unidentified, high-grade intersections have been intercepted during the Company's Phase 3 infill program. A total of 21 fanned underground drill holes were collared from this single drill station to recategorize Inferred resources in the deeper footwall rocks. New high-grade veining intersections were discovered by all holes only metres into the underground rock face, all of which possess above average grades and widths as highlighted by intersection 110.22 g/t Au over 4.41 m which included 730.00 g/t Au over 0.58 m (UG21-177) . Other examples include 46.94 g/t Au over 4.75 m including 320.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m (UG21-176) and 58.47 g/t Au over 3.81 m including 313.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m (UG21-175) . This newly drilled mineralization is open for expansion up-dip 25 m and greater than 100 m down-dip due to a lack of drill hole sampling by previous operators. The westward strike extension is open for 40 m.

2021 Phase 3 Program Description

The 2021 drilling program at Snip is designed to convert Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 MRE to higher confidence categories (Measured and Indicated) through surface and underground drilling. Dedicated geotechnical drilling is also being completed at the Project.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Snip Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and John Tyler. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Snip Project Phase II 2021 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t)
S21-072      

NSA

S21-077

41.25

41.94

0.69

74.90

S21-077

93.70

94.30

0.60

86.10

S21-086      

NSA

S21-088      

NSA

S21-089      

NSA

S21-090

27.54

28.10

0.56

2.84

S21-090

52.84

53.35

0.51

2.36

S21-090

69.19

69.95

0.76

6.88

S21-090

79.00

80.00

1.00

16.20

S21-090

117.59

118.30

0.71

2.18

S21-091

116.50

117.00

0.50

41.30

S21-092

60.22

61.25

1.03

5.97

S21-093

58.53

59.10

0.57

20.30

S21-094

38.50

39.24

0.74

2.48

S21-094

113.00

114.50

1.50

2.31

S21-095

14.10

14.75

0.65

3.13

S21-095

43.30

43.94

0.64

2.35

S21-095

155.00

157.00

2.00

6.35

S21-095

158.13

161.45

3.32

5.55

S21-096

39.52

40.02

0.50

16.45

S21-097

109.50

111.00

1.50

2.50

S21-097

160.20

161.00

0.80

3.19

S21-098

36.50

38.00

1.50

3.76

S21-098

48.95

49.89

0.94

2.05

S21-098

52.00

53.00

1.00

21.90

S21-098

57.77

58.70

0.93

2.87

S21-099

34.50

37.50

3.00

2.87

S21-099

77.63

78.50

0.87

2.97

S21-099

112.00

115.25

3.25

27.31

INCLUDING

112.00

113.00

1.00

25.80

AND

113.75

115.25

1.50

41.90

S21-099

116.50

117.50

1.00

2.56

S21-099

123.50

126.50

3.00

3.80

S21-099

134.43

138.25

3.82

30.72

INCLUDING

134.43

134.93

0.50

104.00

AND

134.93

135.45

0.52

24.50

AND

135.45

136.50

1.05

20.10

AND

136.50

137.50

1.00

28.70

S21-099

140.00

140.50

0.50

52.40

S21-100      

NSA

S21-101

40.00

41.50

1.50

2.74

S21-101

60.57

61.10

0.53

12.75

S21-102      

NSA

S21-103      

NSA

S21-104      

NSA

S21-105

22.00

25.25

3.25

2.72

UG21-111

111.50

116.00

4.50

4.33

UG21-111

159.00

162.00

3.00

6.49

UG21-111

177.00

178.00

1.00

3.36

UG21-112

92.00

93.50

1.50

7.25

UG21-112

101.22

101.72

0.50

14.45

UG21-112

106.50

107.00

0.50

7.81

UG21-112

158.50

159.34

0.84

3.09

UG21-113

49.20

49.80

0.60

42.60

UG21-113

63.50

66.50

3.00

2.21

UG21-113

68.00

69.50

1.50

2.53

UG21-113

75.50

81.50

6.00

4.41

UG21-114

66.50

68.00

1.50

2.49

UG21-114

87.50

89.00

1.50

7.31

UG21-114

96.50

98.00

1.50

3.51

UG21-114

107.60

108.50

0.90

21.90

UG21-114

111.00

111.80

0.80

2.22

UG21-114

125.00

126.50

1.50

2.60

UG21-114

128.00

128.50

0.50

33.20

UG21-114

132.50

134.00

1.50

3.63

UG21-115

21.77

22.31

0.54

2.50

UG21-115

118.18

119.50

1.32

2.59

UG21-115

124.50

126.00

1.50

2.77

UG21-115

145.50

146.40

0.90

3.71

UG21-116

92.15

93.40

1.25

4.68

UG21-117

42.00

45.00

3.00

8.98

INCLUDING

42.00

43.50

1.50

14.10

UG21-117

57.00

60.00

3.00

2.12

UG21-117

76.50

79.50

3.00

1.95

UG21-117

81.00

82.50

1.50

2.90

UG21-118

62.50

63.50

1.00

24.40

UG21-118

89.50

91.00

1.50

12.55

UG21-118

109.00

110.50

1.50

12.25

UG21-118

115.00

116.00

1.00

24.50

UG21-118

120.50

122.00

1.50

2.86

UG21-118

130.00

131.50

1.50

7.20

UG21-119

69.00

72.00

3.00

12.10

INCLUDING

70.50

72.00

1.50

17.35

UG21-119

78.68

79.50

0.82

3.23

UG21-119

81.00

81.97

0.97

2.24

UG21-120

52.50

53.50

1.00

12.40

UG21-120

62.50

64.00

1.50

4.63

UG21-120

84.80

85.70

0.90

3.10

UG21-120

108.50

109.00

0.50

3.26

UG21-121

40.43

40.93

0.50

3.49

UG21-122

43.50

46.50

3.00

7.05

UG21-122

77.30

78.00

0.70

2.41

UG21-123

65.00

66.50

1.50

2.07

UG21-123

76.97

78.87

1.90

7.95

UG21-124      

NSA

UG21-125

11.50

13.00

1.50

2.79

UG21-125

32.00

33.00

1.00

3.70

UG21-125

56.80

57.50

0.70

4.53

UG21-125

66.00

67.50

1.50

3.09

UG21-125

108.90

110.50

1.60

3.83

UG21-126

18.00

19.50

1.50

4.18

UG21-126

30.00

31.00

1.00

3.33

UG21-126

33.00

36.00

3.00

4.16

UG21-126

69.50

71.00

1.50

4.86

UG21-126

119.00

120.00

1.00

2.85

UG21-126

132.90

137.40

4.50

48.44

INCLUDING

133.55

135.00

1.45

116.00

AND

135.00

136.00

1.00

22.70

AND

136.00

137.40

1.40

16.95

UG21-127

101.50

102.15

0.65

20.30

UG21-128

11.00

12.00

1.00

4.82

UG21-128

44.50

45.50

1.00

2.93

UG21-128

73.50

75.00

1.50

5.99

UG21-128

103.50

105.00

1.50

2.33

UG21-129

24.50

26.00

1.50

3.70

UG21-129

35.00

36.50

1.50

6.40

UG21-129

60.00

61.50

1.50

5.99

UG21-129

137.00

141.50

4.50

5.32

UG21-130      

NSA

UG21-131

59.00

60.42

1.42

2.72

UG21-131

76.50

78.00

1.50

3.38

UG21-131

79.50

81.00

1.50

2.10

UG21-131

109.69

110.25

0.56

3.76

UG21-131

112.12

114.04

1.92

5.06

UG21-132      

ABANDONED

UG21-133

51.50

52.00

0.50

2.15

UG21-133

123.50

124.35

0.85

3.10

UG21-133

132.65

133.15

0.50

8.57

UG21-134

61.00

62.50

1.50

5.44

UG21-134

65.50

67.00

1.50

2.67

UG21-134

83.50

85.00

1.50

3.92

UG21-135      

NSA

UG21-136

10.00

11.50

1.50

4.94

UG21-136

31.00

32.50

1.50

7.72

UG21-137

35.50

37.00

1.50

10.25

UG21-137

56.82

58.00

1.18

22.70

UG21-137

65.00

65.70

0.70

4.79

UG21-138

11.50

13.00

1.50

12.15

UG21-139

42.00

43.50

1.50

8.68

UG21-139

115.00

116.00

1.00

6.15

UG21-140

17.00

18.00

1.00

10.00

UG21-140

47.50

49.00

1.50

8.72

UG21-140

77.00

78.00

1.00

4.11

UG21-141

9.00

11.00

2.00

3.04

UG21-141

72.00

73.50

1.50

2.15

UG21-142

34.90

36.00

1.10

31.10

UG21-142

55.00

56.00

1.00

2.22

UG21-143

2.88

3.50

0.62

2.16

UG21-144

37.30

38.50

1.20

5.32

UG21-144

51.00

52.00

1.00

15.40

UG21-145

3.00

4.00

1.00

7.17

UG21-145

6.00

7.00

1.00

12.35

UG21-145

14.00

15.50

1.50

2.08

UG21-145

64.00

65.50

1.50

4.75

UG21-145

77.50

79.00

1.50

3.97

UG21-145

102.30

103.00

0.70

19.45

UG21-146

17.00

18.00

1.00

3.21

UG21-146

36.00

37.00

1.00

5.08

UG21-146

41.50

43.00

1.50

23.51

INCLUDING

41.50

42.37

0.87

17.00

AND

42.37

43.00

0.63

32.50

UG21-147      

NSA

UG21-148

11.42

11.92

0.50

2.17

UG21-148

13.00

14.50

1.50

3.75

UG21-148

82.00

83.50

1.50

3.03

UG21-149      

NSA

UG21-150

38.00

39.50

1.50

4.06

UG21-150

41.00

42.50

1.50

2.04

UG21-150

80.00

83.00

3.00

3.71

UG21-150

100.80

101.45

0.65

9.66

UG21-150

122.35

123.10

0.75

2.44

UG21-151

76.27

77.00

0.73

3.79

UG21-152      

NSA

UG21-153

0.00

1.00

1.00

3.60

UG21-153

30.30

31.20

0.90

3.37

UG21-153

47.50

48.90

1.40

4.54

UG21-153

99.10

99.60

0.50

27.90

UG21-153

106.00

107.50

1.50

2.46

UG21-153

113.00

114.00

1.00

3.51

UG21-153

123.95

125.55

1.60

2.33

UG21-153

128.60

129.65

1.05

5.65

UG21-153

137.80

138.30

0.50

21.40

UG21-154

105.00

106.50

1.50

2.33

UG21-154

117.00

118.50

1.50

16.95

UG21-155

6.00

7.50

1.50

4.57

UG21-155

30.00

31.50

1.50

2.37

UG21-156

0.00

0.50

0.50

3.31

UG21-156

16.70

17.30

0.60

2.53

UG21-156

36.20

39.20

3.00

3.03

UG21-156

78.00

79.00

1.00

4.96

UG21-156

112.00

113.50

1.50

3.14

UG21-157

9.50

10.50

1.00

8.93

UG21-157

39.50

41.00

1.50

2.83

UG21-157

79.50

82.50

3.00

3.69

UG21-157

94.50

95.25

0.75

18.50

UG21-157

99.00

100.50

1.50

2.23

UG21-157

117.00

118.50

1.50

8.28

UG21-158

0.00

0.54

0.54

2.36

UG21-158

43.50

46.50

3.00

4.22

UG21-158

51.60

52.50

0.90

2.69

UG21-158

101.00

102.00

1.00

2.05

UG21-158

111.00

114.00

3.00

5.93

UG21-158

118.50

120.00

1.50

2.61

UG21-158

130.00

131.50

1.50

2.31

UG21-158

134.50

136.00

1.50

2.52

UG21-159

0.00

0.62

0.62

4.00

UG21-159

13.50

15.00

1.50

2.93

UG21-159

18.00

19.50

1.50

2.80

UG21-159

105.25

106.25

1.00

2.13

UG21-159

123.00

124.50

1.50

2.40

UG21-159

143.00

144.50

1.50

7.31

UG21-160

9.20

9.85

0.65

3.14

UG21-160

21.60

22.60

1.00

3.88

UG21-160

71.00

72.00

1.00

4.60

UG21-160

78.05

79.75

1.70

6.41

UG21-160

102.33

102.90

0.57

28.50

UG21-161

4.40

5.90

1.50

50.50

UG21-161

55.75

56.40

0.65

3.96

UG21-162

7.50

9.00

1.50

2.32

UG21-162

16.50

18.00

1.50

2.00

UG21-162

86.00

87.00

1.00

4.47

UG21-162

112.00

112.50

0.50

3.18

UG21-162

115.50

118.40

2.90

4.14

UG21-162

122.75

123.75

1.00

2.16

UG21-163

40.00

41.50

1.50

2.15

UG21-163

105.00

106.50

1.50

4.66

UG21-164

0.00

0.50

0.50

6.02

UG21-164

102.50

104.00

1.50

8.54

UG21-165

36.00

37.00

1.00

2.48

UG21-165

90.00

92.00

2.00

12.82

INCLUDING

91.00

92.00

1.00

21.40

UG21-165

102.40

103.85

1.45

2.03

UG21-166

3.00

4.00

1.00

6.80

UG21-166

11.80

13.30

1.50

3.10

UG21-166

26.80

27.80

1.00

2.91

UG21-166

46.50

47.00

0.50

9.99

UG21-166

54.90

55.40

0.50

2.40

UG21-166

68.40

69.40

1.00

2.96

UG21-167

62.48

63.85

1.37

23.40

UG21-168

42.36

46.50

4.14

2.59

UG21-169

3.00

7.00

4.00

33.63

INCLUDING

6.00

7.00

1.00

118.00

UG21-169

19.00

20.50

1.50

2.51

UG21-169

45.28

46.56

1.28

3.17

UG21-169

64.00

66.00

2.00

15.92

INCLUDING

65.29

66.00

0.71

37.60

UG21-169

77.00

79.00

2.00

5.76

UG21-169

90.50

92.00

1.50

7.16

UG21-169

114.00

114.63

0.63

16.75

UG21-169

128.00

129.50

1.50

2.84

UG21-170

3.36

8.05

4.69

4.27

UG21-171

2.50

5.50

3.00

4.93

UG21-171

16.00

17.50

1.50

41.90

UG21-171

26.50

28.00

1.50

2.59

UG21-171

35.50

37.00

1.50

15.45

UG21-171

50.50

52.00

1.50

3.18

UG21-172

1.50

5.50

4.00

25.64

INCLUDING

1.50

2.50

1.00

10.05

AND

2.50

3.00

0.50

52.90

AND

4.50

5.00

0.50

20.70

AND

5.00

5.50

0.50

93.00

UG21-172

42.00

43.00

1.00

3.50

UG21-172

49.39

50.50

1.11

8.77

UG21-172

104.00

105.50

1.50

3.15

UG21-172

109.00

109.50

0.50

2.77

UG21-172

111.50

113.00

1.50

5.77

UG21-173

2.00

5.50

3.50

16.29

INCLUDING

4.63

5.50

0.87

52.60

UG21-173

50.00

53.50

3.50

1.87

UG21-173

58.00

62.50

4.50

5.38

UG21-173

72.50

74.00

1.50

9.13

UG21-173

83.00

84.50

1.50

8.80

UG21-173

86.50

87.60

1.10

6.45

UG21-173

89.00

90.50

1.50

2.22

UG21-173

101.00

102.50

1.50

2.57

UG21-173

106.00

107.50

1.50

49.10

UG21-174

2.00

5.00

3.00

13.43

INCLUDING

3.00

4.00

1.00

16.50

AND

4.00

5.00

1.00

15.95

UG21-174

57.00

59.50

2.50

15.99

INCLUDING

58.50

59.50

1.00

36.00

UG21-174

69.50

72.50

3.00

2.47

UG21-174

88.00

89.00

1.00

2.35

UG21-175

1.00

4.81

3.81

58.47

INCLUDING

3.61

4.21

0.60

45.10

AND

4.21

4.81

0.60

313.00

UG21-175

59.52

61.00

1.48

6.43

UG21-175

68.11

69.61

1.50

3.08

UG21-175

86.00

87.50

1.50

2.17

UG21-175

102.50

105.50

3.00

11.38

INCLUDING

104.00

105.50

1.50

19.00

UG21-176

0.75

5.50

4.75

46.94

INCLUDING

3.50

4.10

0.60

40.60

AND

4.10

4.60

0.50

320.00

AND

4.60

5.50

0.90

27.90

UG21-176

49.62

51.00

1.38

4.84

UG21-176

66.00

67.00

1.00

5.43

UG21-176

91.50

95.00

3.50

4.91

UG21-177

1.00

5.41

4.41

110.22

INCLUDING

2.75

3.56

0.81

14.35

AND

4.26

4.83

0.57

76.40

AND

4.83

5.41

0.58

730.00

UG21-177

44.00

45.00

1.00

28.00

UG21-177

67.68

69.20

1.52

5.33

UG21-177

83.50

85.00

1.50

5.33

True widths range from 60-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted Au composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au assays informing the length-weighted Au composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°)
S21-072

4273.8

2057.1

340.5

132.9

353.1

-64.1

S21-077

4315.4

2085.2

349.3

99.2

30.2

-56.1

S21-086

4207.8

2132.7

277.5

43.5

355.0

-47.0

S21-088

4189.2

2095.7

265.1

75.0

34.0

-50.0

S21-089

4459.7

2170.7

436.5

118.0

307.0

-71.0

S21-090

4459.7

2170.7

437.8

127.6

316.0

-58.0

S21-091

4459.7

2170.7

437.8

157.8

337.0

-69.0

S21-092

4459.7

2170.7

436.5

97.5

360.0

-53.1

S21-093

4459.7

2170.7

438.8

108.0

0.0

-77.1

S21-094

4459.7

2170.7

437.6

172.0

5.9

-49.9

S21-095

4459.7

2170.7

436.4

184.8

8.0

-59.0

S21-096

4459.7

2170.7

435.5

166.6

14.9

-51.0

S21-097

4459.7

2170.7

437.0

247.8

17.0

-64.8

S21-098

4459.7

2170.7

436.5

157.7

24.9

-53.1

S21-099

4459.7

2170.7

436.9

175.8

33.0

-58.9

S21-100

4499.7

2245.0

432.6

37.9

359.1

-54.0

S21-101

4501.2

2240.9

432.6

128.6

93.8

-62.2

S21-102

4495.4

2242.8

432.6

46.9

306.2

-60.3

S21-103

4522.5

2233.7

449.9

73.8

359.1

-62.1

S21-104

4524.4

2234.5

449.9

64.8

22.8

-52.1

S21-105

4418.3

2063.7

367.0

42.7

7.0

-45.1

UG21-111

4364.5

2047.7

320.5

179.0

309.0

-65.2

UG21-112

4365.3

2047.3

320.4

171.5

325.5

-75.2

UG21-113

4364.9

2047.9

321.8

92.5

341.8

-11.1

UG21-114

4364.8

2047.9

320.6

140.0

342.0

-64.1

UG21-115

4364.9

2047.7

320.4

155.0

341.9

-72.2

UG21-116

4365.0

2048.0

321.0

107.5

351.1

-55.0

UG21-117

4365.5

2048.1

321.8

106.6

356.0

-9.8

UG21-118

4365.6

2047.8

320.4

131.5

4.9

-66.9

UG21-119

4365.6

2048.2

321.3

105.0

5.9

-38.3

UG21-120

4365.6

2048.1

320.7

112.0

5.8

-56.0

UG21-121

4366.0

2048.3

321.7

48.0

12.0

-11.0

UG21-122

4932.0

2185.5

420.4

100.0

158.0

17.0

UG21-123

4931.7

2185.4

419.7

101.0

162.1

4.3

UG21-124

4931.6

2185.4

418.8

35.0

163.0

-25.1

UG21-125

4931.3

2185.4

419.2

150.0

169.0

-8.1

UG21-126

4931.1

2185.5

418.9

183.0

173.7

-25.8

UG21-127

4931.1

2185.4

419.2

137.0

175.4

-4.6

UG21-128

4930.9

2185.5

419.1

150.0

177.1

-13.6

UG21-129

4930.7

2185.5

418.8

190.0

183.0

-28.1

UG21-130

4930.7

2186.3

418.9

20.0

180.0

-21.0

UG21-131

4930.4

2185.5

418.7

134.0

186.0

-7.0

UG21-132

4931.7

2185.3

418.7

14.0

163.7

-25.0

UG21-133

4931.8

2185.4

419.0

179.0

165.9

-25.0

UG21-134

4706.7

2272.7

523.0

90.0

350.0

-40.2

UG21-135

4706.8

2272.8

523.6

90.0

352.0

-18.1

UG21-136

4706.7

2272.8

524.1

56.2

352.0

1.0

UG21-137

4707.4

2272.6

523.6

86.0

4.0

-24.1

UG21-138

4707.4

2272.7

524.5

68.0

4.1

11.0

UG21-139

4707.9

2271.8

522.7

140.5

5.0

-64.1

UG21-140

4707.9

2272.4

522.9

78.0

5.0

-45.1

UG21-141

4707.9

2272.6

523.9

88.0

5.0

-7.0

UG21-142

4708.7

2272.2

523.5

80.0

20.1

-22.1

UG21-143

4708.9

2272.2

524.6

9.0

27.0

12.1

UG21-144

4708.8

2272.2

523.8

53.5

27.0

-6.0

UG21-145

4708.6

2271.8

522.7

125.5

30.0

-56.0

UG21-146

4708.1

2272.5

523.6

52.0

40.0

-20.0

UG21-147

4366.1

2048.2

321.9

74.0

13.2

-10.9

UG21-148

4930.6

2185.5

418.9

156.0

182.8

-21.1

UG21-149

4789.6

2195.2

416.7

140.0

342.0

-9.2

UG21-150

4789.7

2195.3

416.8

146.0

346.0

-1.3

UG21-151

4789.7

2195.3

416.3

142.9

346.1

-20.0

UG21-152

4789.0

2195.0

416.1

38.0

349.4

-31.5

UG21-153

4788.9

2194.9

417.5

163.9

353.0

18.0

UG21-154

4789.6

2195.3

417.1

141.0

352.0

4.8

UG21-155

4789.1

2195.1

416.1

75.0

355.0

-38.8

UG21-156

4789.2

2195.2

416.5

132.0

357.1

-13.7

UG21-157

4790.1

2195.5

416.9

144.0

0.9

2.0

UG21-158

4790.1

2195.5

417.5

141.0

2.0

14.0

UG21-159

4790.1

2195.3

418.1

158.5

2.0

26.1

UG21-160

4790.0

2195.5

416.6

124.8

5.0

-11.0

UG21-161

4790.1

2195.5

416.2

131.7

8.1

-24.5

UG21-162

4790.2

2195.5

417.0

129.0

12.1

5.1

UG21-163

4790.3

2195.6

416.5

126.0

13.0

-16.0

UG21-164

4790.4

2195.5

416.5

135.0

19.0

-14.7

UG21-165

4789.6

2195.3

416.3

135.0

19.0

11.0

UG21-166

4790.9

2195.7

415.6

71.8

29.0

-39.1

UG21-167

4789.3

2195.2

416.1

160.0

350.0

-31.1

UG21-168

4707.6

2272.8

524.6

65.5

27.0

12.0

UG21-169

4673.9

2227.9

477.4

136.5

329.0

-7.0

UG21-170

4673.3

2228.1

476.8

144.4

330.0

-30.0

UG21-171

4671.9

2229.2

478.0

106.0

338.0

-18.1

UG21-172

4671.9

2229.2

477.0

136.0

338.1

-18.1

UG21-173

4671.9

2229.1

477.5

143.5

340.0

-4.1

UG21-174

4672.2

2229.1

477.9

128.0

346.1

5.9

UG21-175

4672.2

2229.2

477.6

131.0

348.0

-2.1

UG21-176

4672.2

2229.2

477.2

134.0

350.0

-12.1

UG21-177

4672.2

2229.1

476.9

145.0

349.8

-23.9

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
10.06.21
10.06.21