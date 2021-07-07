GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of Minnesota

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary NK cell engager (TriKE) protein biologic technology platform, announced it has entered into a sponsored research agreement (SRA) with Jeffrey S. Miller, M.D., Deputy Director of the University of Minnesota's Masonic Cancer Center and Consulting Chief Scientific Officer of GT Biopharma.

The SRA is focused on supporting GT Biopharma's continued clinical develop of TriKE therapeutic product candidates, and to gain an increased understanding of changes in the patient's native NK cell population as a result of TriKE therapy. The SRA is a fixed sum contract worth Two Million Seventy-Four Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Six dollars ($2,074,686) payable over the next two years in equal quarterly payments. GT Biopharma has early termination rights without financial penalty, and will receive an exclusive worldwide license to any patentable inventions which arise under the SRA.

TriKE is a robust and versatile protein biologic therapeutic platform which facilitates NK recognition and killing of cancer cells. TriKE is a tri-specific recombinant protein biologic composed of an NK cell engaging domain targeting CD16 on the NK cell, an NK cell activating domain consisting Interleukin IL-15, and a cancer cell targeting domain. The natural killer (NK) cell-stimulating cytokine human IL-15 portion of the molecule provides a self-sustaining signal that activates the patient's endogenous, exhausted/inhibited NK cells enhancing their ability to kill and proliferate without the need for the supplemental addition of ex vivo engineered NK cells. TriKE does not require costly or specialized manufacturing facilities nor is pretreatment of the patient required prior to its administration. TriKE is also significantly less expensive than iPSC NK cell therapies and autologous/allogenic NK cell therapies.