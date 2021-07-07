checkAd

GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of Minnesota

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Deepening relationship between GT Biopharma and Dr. Jeffrey Miller

TriKE improves FT538 iPSC NK cells from Fate Therapeutics in prostate cancer model

GTB-3550 continues to demonstrate clinical success without significant toxicities

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary NK cell engager (TriKE) protein biologic technology platform, announced it has entered into a sponsored research agreement (SRA) with Jeffrey S. Miller, M.D., Deputy Director of the University of Minnesota's Masonic Cancer Center and Consulting Chief Scientific Officer of GT Biopharma.

GT Biopharma Logo

The SRA is focused on supporting GT Biopharma's continued clinical develop of TriKE therapeutic product candidates, and to gain an increased understanding of changes in the patient's native NK cell population as a result of TriKE therapy. The SRA is a fixed sum contract worth Two Million Seventy-Four Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Six dollars ($2,074,686) payable over the next two years in equal quarterly payments. GT Biopharma has early termination rights without financial penalty, and will receive an exclusive worldwide license to any patentable inventions which arise under the SRA.

TriKE is a robust and versatile protein biologic therapeutic platform which facilitates NK recognition and killing of cancer cells. TriKE is a tri-specific recombinant protein biologic composed of an NK cell engaging domain targeting CD16 on the NK cell, an NK cell activating domain consisting Interleukin IL-15, and a cancer cell targeting domain. The natural killer (NK) cell-stimulating cytokine human IL-15 portion of the molecule provides a self-sustaining signal that activates the patient's endogenous, exhausted/inhibited NK cells enhancing their ability to kill and proliferate without the need for the supplemental addition of ex vivo engineered NK cells. TriKE does not require costly or specialized manufacturing facilities nor is pretreatment of the patient required prior to its administration. TriKE is also significantly less expensive than iPSC NK cell therapies and autologous/allogenic NK cell therapies.

Seite 1 von 4
GT Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of Minnesota Deepening relationship between GT Biopharma and Dr. Jeffrey Miller TriKE improves FT538 iPSC NK cells from Fate Therapeutics in prostate cancer model GTB-3550 continues to demonstrate clinical success …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Aerospace Tubes Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.9 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus