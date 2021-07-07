Medallia CEO Named 2021 Service to the Citizen Industry Executive of the Year

“Individuals and businesses expect the Government to deliver experiences that are efficient and intuitive, just like the experiences from leading private-sector organizations,” said Service to the Citizen Awards Founder Martha Dorris. “Leslie Stretch has demonstrated leadership and drive to help the public sector meet and exceed the expectations of the public who depend on them, as well as the employees that make government work."

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch was named the Service to the Citizen Industry Executive of the Year for 2021.

The goal of the Service to the Citizen: Champions of Change Program is to recognize those public servants, and their industry partners, who demonstrate excellence in their delivery of services that impact the public’s lives.

“It’s such an honor to receive this award,” said Stretch. “The future of government has become the present of government seemingly overnight. The public sector workplace is reinventing itself in real-time, and Medallia is so proud to partner with our customers in the public sector to help them create better experiences for citizens, residents, and public sector employees.”

Medallia continues to make significant commitments to the public sector, while achieving strong results. In May, Nina Bianchi joined Medallia as the Solutions Principal for the Public Sector. Nina joins Medallia after serving as the Chief of People & Culture at the IT Modernization Center of Excellence at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where she helped guide cultural transformation during the peak of the pandemic.

“Digital transformation begins and ends with people. When people experience a sense of belonging in our work culture, whether remotely or in-person, we can generate sustained success with tangible results,” said Bianchi. “Medallia’s mission to improve the government experience for citizens, residents, and employees is inspiring, and it’s amazing to see Leslie’s commitment to the Public Sector to shape Democracy 2.0 honored by Service to the Citizen.

Earlier this year, Medallia Experience Cloud earned Certified Status for Information Security by HITRUST, and in the same quarter received FedRAMP High authorization. Medallia is one of just a handful of SaaS companies to hold this certification.

Stretch continued, “These achievements place Medallia in an elite group of organizations worldwide, reinforcing that Medallia is the most capable and secure platform for feedback data capture and privacy and security on the market.”

For more information on how Medallia is helping the public sector build trust through exceptional experiences, visit: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/government/ or register for the free Summer webinar series: GovExperience: The Value of Engaging Customers and Employees.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005020/en/