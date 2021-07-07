checkAd

CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details of Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 6:55 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will hold a conference call on that same day (Thursday, July 29, 2021) to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The call will be webcast and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cbre.com, along with a supplementary slide presentation also available on that section of the website.

The conference call dial-in details are as follows:

Live:

U.S.:

877.407.8037

International:

201.689.8037

Pass Code:

None Required

Replay:

U.S.:

877.660.6853

International:

201.612.7415

Pass Code:

13721289#

The telephone replay will be accessible beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and will be available for one week following the event. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Wertpapier


